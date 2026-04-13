Mujina Into the Deep Manga Ends 1st Season, Returns with Season 2 in 2027

Manga launched in 2023, 1st season entered "final battle" on January 9

Image via Amazon © Inio Asano, Shogakukan, Viz Media

This year's ninth issue of'smagazine published on Friday the final chapter of "season 1" of'smanga, and announced that the manga will return with "season 2" in 2027. Asano explained in a post on his X (formerly) account that the reason of the manga's long break is that he has reached the limit of his physical stamina, and he has also run out of material. Asano also revealed that he has a new short series planned for release this year.

The manga's "season 1" entered its "final battle" on January 9.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and describes the story:

Terumi Morgan bitterly accepts that he shouldn't expect a lot from life. He just wants to meet his deadlines at work and watch his porn in peace. But then an unexpected sick day sends him on a collision course with two people who will change his world forever—a runaway kid and a thirtysomething mujina assassin. Suddenly life is expecting a lot from him.

Asano launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in March 2023. Shogakukan will publish the manga's sixth compiled book volume on May 29. Viz Media will publish the manga's fourth volume on May 19.

Asano launched the Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014, and ended the series in February 2022. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2022. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a two-part anime film adaptation that debuted in theaters in Japan in March and April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as an 18 episode anime series in May 2024, featuring footage not seen in the films.