Mujina Into the Deep Manga's 'Season 1' Enters Final Battle

Manga creator Inio Asano revealed on January 9 that his Mujina Into the Deep manga is entering the "final battle" for "season 1" of the manga as of its latest chapter, serialized in this year's third issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine on January 9.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and describes the story:

Terumi Morgan bitterly accepts that he shouldn't expect a lot from life. He just wants to meet his deadlines at work and watch his porn in peace. But then an unexpected sick day sends him on a collision course with two people who will change his world forever—a runaway kid and a thirtysomething mujina assassin. Suddenly life is expecting a lot from him.

Asano launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in March 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in November 2025. Viz Media published the manga's third volume in December 2025.

Asano launched the Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014, and ended the series in February 2022. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2022. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a two-part anime film adaptation that debuted in theaters in Japan in March and April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as an 18 episode anime series in May 2024, featuring footage not seen in the films.