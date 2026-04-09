What is going on with Steel Ball Run 's streaming debut? Lucas and Chris find out.

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Netflix streams Steel Ball Run .

Baccano! isn't available to stream stateside.

Lucas

Chris, last month the Steel Ball Run anime finally aired after the franchise 's most dedicated fans had built it up for more than a decade, and I'm thrilled to say that it more than lived up to the expectations of even the Steel Ball Run immediately felt like a victory lap. © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​, ​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project But then the runner's high started to fade, and people started asking when we could expect the series to continue, which garnered a shrug from David Productions, Warner Brothers Japan, and Netflix . After weeks of waiting we've gotten confirmation that the next "stage' of the anime will premiere in the fall of this year, but that's still earned the King of Streaming the ire of both bizarre discourse with me? Chris, last month theanime finally aired after the's most dedicated fans had built it up for more than a decade, and I'm thrilled to say that it more than lived up to the expectations of even the harshest critics ! With drama-building pacing, phenomenal voice acting, inspired editing, and horse animations that looked better than anyone dared to dream, the first stage ofimmediately felt like a victory lap.But then the runner's high started to fade, and people started asking when we could expect the series to continue, which garnered a shrug from David Productions,Japan, and. After weeks of waiting we've gotten confirmation that the next "stage' of the anime will premiere in the fall of this year, but that's still earned the King of Streaming the ire of both fans and critics . From one JoBro to another, would you like to weigh in on thisdiscourse with me?

Chris

Lucas, you know I'm always here to cover a horse race. © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND​ ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project Speaking of scheduling, this is a fortuitous one for when we decided to cover this topic, since if we'd shot for the earlier column recording slot, we wouldn't even have had © あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会 Regardless, this is worth getting into, both as someone who also enjoyed Steel Ball Run 's early premiere and as someone who has his own strong opinions on how Netflix handled the rollout of these steel balls. Lucas, you know I'm always here to cover a horse race.Speaking of scheduling, this is a fortuitous one for when we decided to cover this topic, since if we'd shot for the earlier column recording slot, we wouldn't even have had that official confirmation to consider in the discussion. Real glad I had Lynzee send that bird to Sylvia, letting her know about the schedule.Regardless, this is worth getting into, both as someone who also enjoyed's early premiere and as someone who has his own strong opinions on howhandled the rollout of these steel balls.

Netflix releasing Stone Ocean in three seasonal batches and thereby undercutting a lot of the week-to-week tension built into JJBA's writing, this is still a Ball Breaker for fans of the franchise . © 2004 by LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/SHUEISHA Inc. While I don't think this is quite as bad asreleasingin three seasonal batches and thereby undercutting a lot of the week-to-week tension built into's writing, this is still a Ball Breaker for fans of the

JoJo fans being trepidatious about releases, given how hard the show's been burned in the past by Netflix . © LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/SHUEISHA,JOJO's Animation SO Project So the good news is that they've confirmed that Steel Ball Run will be released in weekly installments, as chopped-up Jesus intended. The bad news is that said release won't actually be starting until sometime in the fall of this year. The frustrating news is that Netflix was super weird and evasive about making that information clear until after much fan piling on. Roll the clip: © LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/SHUEISHA,JOJO's Animation GW Project You can understandfans being trepidatious about releases, given how hard the show's been burned in the past bySo the good news is that they've confirmed thatwill be released in weekly installments, as chopped-up Jesus intended. The bad news is that said release won't actually be starting until sometime in the fall of this year. The frustrating news is thatwas super weird and evasive about making that information clear until after much fan piling on. Roll the clip:

JoJo's-watchers by the way this all shook out, I must say that this isn't great PR from Netflix . Especially in the midst of the streaming giant clearly trying to court anime fans to their platform through this and other high-profile releases, it really feels like they never thought audiences would ask, "When are we getting more of this?" © ​Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​ JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project Especially with the caliber of animation on display in this premiere episode, I can understand that the production might be particularly involved and, therefore, difficult to pin down an exact release window, but any amount of transparency in this situation would have afforded them goodwill from otherwise satisfied customers. Even if I'm less personally aggrieved than most's-watchers by the way this all shook out, I must say that this isn't great PR from. Especially in the midst of the streaming giant clearly trying to court anime fans to their platform through this and other high-profile releases, it really feels like they never thought audiences would ask, "When are we getting more of this?"Especially with the caliber of animation on display in this premiere episode, I can understand that the production might be particularly involved and, therefore, difficult to pin down an exact release window, but any amount of transparency in this situation would have afforded them goodwill from otherwise satisfied customers.

be. © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND​ ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project I can appreciate the approach from an overhead perspective: releasing the "First Stage" as a cool tease that absolutely wows audiences early, while being clear in that announcement that "Hey, animation takes time, the rest of the show isn't ready yet, but it will be later, which is when we already planned for." It might have worked out well had they promoted it that way the whole time! © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND​ ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND​ ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project Instead, the sheer confusion is what tested a lot of audience members' patience. Promoting the "1st Stage" premiering this season without making clear if that was just a first episode or a full seasonal run. Then waiting weeks to announce the "2nd Stage" without giving any indication of a release date or how many episodes that would be. It felt like needless cageyness, and really makes you wonder what they were aiming for if this was always the "original plan," as said in that statement. What, were they gonna try to shadow drop it like the Sega Saturn? It's a neat point that comes from both of us working in marketing—we understand that when you promote something for an upcoming release, it generally behooves you to give the audience an idea of when that release willI can appreciate the approach from an overhead perspective: releasing the "First Stage" as a cool tease that absolutely wows audiences early, while being clear in that announcement that "Hey, animation takes time, the rest of the show isn't ready yet, but it will be later, which is when we already planned for." It might have worked out well had they promoted it that way the whole time!Instead, the sheeris what tested a lot of audience members' patience. Promoting the "1st Stage" premiering this season without making clear if that was just a first episode or a full seasonal run. Then waiting weeks to announce the "2nd Stage" without giving any indication of a release date or how many episodeswould be. It felt like needless cageyness, and really makes you wonder what they were aiming for if this was always the "original plan," as said in that statement. What, were they gonna try to shadow drop it like theSaturn?

david production 's release slate and what projects they're attached to (fwiw, I always thought them juggling the production of the Urusei Yatsura remake with Stone Ocean's is the root of that anime's issues) and, while they are working on Firefly Wedding this year, that doesn't seem like it'd pull away their A-team. © ​Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​ JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project I know from my day job in PR that sometimes a client can make a not-media-friendly decision, and you just have to make the most of it, but this is just weird, and Netflix , as the global distributor, could have also had a say in this release schedule. Hindsight is 20/20, but I think the better strategy would have been to either sit on the release of the first episode until the second part could be announced with more certainty, or rope the first episode and immediately cop to the roadmap ahead, being somewhat tentative. © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​ JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project I think fans would have been happy to let David Pro/ Netflix / WB cook if they just owned up to needing more time from the get-go! I'm also looking ahead at's release slate and what projects they're attached to (fwiw, I always thought them juggling the production of theremake with's is the root of that anime's issues) and, while they are working onthis year, that doesn't seem like it'd pull away their A-team.I know from my day job in PR that sometimes a client can make a not-media-friendly decision, and you just have to make the most of it, but this is just weird, and, as the global distributor, could have also had a say in this release schedule. Hindsight is 20/20, but I think the better strategy would have been to either sit on the release of the first episode until the second part could be announced with more certainty, or rope the first episode and immediately cop to the roadmap ahead, being somewhat tentative.I think fans would have been happy to let David Pro/cook if they just owned up to needing more time from the get-go!

Netflix at face value when they say this was always the plan. It's not like premiering an OVA to drum up hype a while before the series proper airs is an unusual maneuver. Fate/strange Fake pulled something similar with Whispers of Dawn like a year and change before the TV series kicked off. © 成田良悟・TYPE-MOON/KADOKAWA/FSFPC And besides, I'm not opposed to waiting a little while for the series to come out, so long as it's in the name of the finished product being as good as possible. I'm the guy who's been carrying the torch for a decade now, waiting for more Yona of the Dawn ! © 草凪みずほ・白泉社／暁のヨナ製作委員会 Then again, sometimes something takes forever even with updates given wherever they can, and what's delivered still isn't up to snuff after all. No, I'm not still bitter about the way Metroid Prime 4 turned out, why would you ask that? For what it's worth, I'm down to takeat face value when they say this was always the plan. It's not like premiering anto drum up hype a while before the series proper airs is an unusual maneuver.pulled something similar withlike a year and change before the TV series kicked off.And besides, I'm not opposed to waiting a little while for the series to come out, so long as it's in the name of the finished product being as good as possible. I'm the guy who's been carrying the torch for a decade now, waiting for moreThen again, sometimes something takes forever evenupdates given wherever they can, and what's delivered still isn't up to snuff after all. No, I'm not still bitter about the wayturned out, why would you ask that?

Witch from Mercury's prologue also aired a couple of months before the series proper, which makes three anime that have done something like this, giving us a trend to talk about in a future TWIA! © SOTSU, SUNRISE, MBS Speaking of intergalactic sci-fi romps,'s prologue also aired a couple of months before the series proper, which makes three anime that have done something like this, giving us a trend to talk about in a future TWIA!

Steel Ball Run 's promos had done like those other prologues and made clear "This is just a single, extra-long episode we're releasing. The rest will be out later in the fall," folks would've been a bit more receptive. © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND​ ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project It's not like this was a situation akin to the Dirty Pair Kickstarter, where fans had already paid exorbitant amounts of money and (regardless of how progress was...progressing) felt like they were being strung along with no end in sight. Steel Ball Run allegedly had a plan, but they just weren't telling anybody until they were pressed. Right, and I think if's promos had done like those other prologues and made clear "This is just a single, extra-long episode we're releasing. The rest will be out later in the fall," folks would've been a bit more receptive.It's not like this was a situation akin to Kickstarter, where fans had already paid exorbitant amounts of money and (regardless of how progress was...progressing) felt like they were being strung along with no end in sight.allegedly had a plan, but they just weren't telling anybody until they were pressed.

Steel Ball Run has earned all of my trust and confidence after that premiere, boy, it would be reassuring to have any idea of how the release of my pick for Anime of the Year will continue. The labeling of the different entries as "Stages" does raise some further questions, though, as not every stage of the race in the manga has a chapter count to necessitate a full seasonal release. Whilehas earned all of my trust and confidence after that premiere, boy, it would be reassuring to have any idea of how the release of my pick for Anime of the Year will continue. Though with all of that being said and to build on your Dirty Pair Kickstarter comparison, I do think folks might be blowing this out of proportion. Netflix has a subscription model, so no one's put money down for more JoJo's exclusively, and I think an affordance of streaming as a distribution model is that productions can deviate from release schedules necessitated by television to a project's benefit. I'm down to wait for more, but I wish I had known that going into this break.

Netflix 's radio silence on the status of Steel Ball Run , that absolutely does not translate to thinking that staff on the series deserve to be harassed and threatened over it. Which, of course, happened because we cannot have nice things. © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND​ ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project This is where the old "backlash to the backlash" phenomenon comes in, as I fully believe that a lot of these "fans" were just being petulant about not getting more of their JoJo ASAP, rather than understanding these things operate on schedules and just asking for clarification on what SBR's would be. I get why some onlookers felt the fandom was blowing things out of proportion. I've got no love lost for Netflix 's downright weird handling of this whole thing, but that doesn't extend to wishing actual attacks on them. Yeah, this is a good time to bring up that while I've sympathized with the frustration other viewers felt at's radio silence on the status of, that absolutely does not translate to thinking that staff on the series deserve to be harassed and threatened over it. Which, of course, happened because we cannot have nice things.This is where the old "backlash to the backlash" phenomenon comes in, as I fully believe that a lot of these "fans" were just being petulant about not getting more of theirASAP, rather than understanding these things operate on schedules and just asking for clarification on what's would be. I get why some onlookers felt the fandom was blowing things out of proportion. I've got no love lost for's downright weird handling of this whole thing, but that doesn't extend to wishing actual attacks on them.

© 2004 by LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/SHUEISHA Inc. I think I find this dog pile particularly frustrating because there is SO MUCH good anime coming out this season that folks can watch to fill the void! Dorohedoro finally came back with its second season and is also available to watch on Netflix , Witch Hat Atelier is here and is by all accounts set to live up to the acclaimed manga, Daemons of the Shadow Realm is the latest anime adaptation of one of Hiromu Arakawa 's works, Liar Game looks to be my kind of guilty pleasure, and that's only scratching the surface! © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​, ​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project Maybe this is petty of me, but this recent discourse is evocative of that stretch of the Stardust Crusaders anime release where toxic memers fully became the face of the JJBA fandom, and that was not a fun time for me or the other queer old heads that built up this global fan community. I 100% agree, and nobody should have their life threatened over a cartoon about a horse race with Jesus.I think I find this dog pile particularly frustrating because there is SO MUCH good anime coming out this season that folks can watch to fill the void!finally came back with its second season and is also available to watch onis here and is by all accounts set to live up to the acclaimed manga,is the latest anime adaptation of one of's works,looks to be my kind of guilty pleasure, and that's only scratching the surface!Maybe this is petty of me, but this recent discourse is evocative of that stretch of theanime release where toxic memers fully became the face of thefandom, and that was not a fun time for me or the other queer old heads that built up this global fan community.

Netflix shows. Just ask anyone who followed Voltron: Legendary Defender . Oofa loofa. © DREAMWORKS ANIMATION LLC TM WORLD EVENTS PRODUCTIONS LLC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED At the same time, while I'm a seasonal anime watcher who's always happy to be excited with what I've got (we're getting a new show from the Symphogear team this season! I should require nothing else in life!) I also understand champing at the bit for something in particular, especially if uncertainty is keeping it out of my hands. © 円谷プロ ©2023 TRIGGER・雨宮哲／「劇場版グリッドマンユニバース」製作委員会 Like, I think about when we knew Crunchyroll had Gridman Universe for a year and a half, but they just wouldn't stream it for some reason, with no explanations or scheduling given. It was baffling! A selection of toxic fans that make the whole group look bad. It can happen to any series, and particularly seems to occur withshows. Just ask anyone who followed. Oofa loofa.At the same time, while I'm a seasonal anime watcher who's always happy to be excited with what I've got (we're getting a new show from theteam this season! I should require nothing else in life!) I also understand champing at the bit for something in particular, especially if uncertainty is keeping it out of my hands.Like, I think about when we knewhadfor a year and a half, but they just wouldn't stream it for some reason, with no explanations or scheduling given. It was baffling!

Aniplex won't let me give them money in exchange for a Baccano! Blu-ray. © Ryōgo Narita © Media Works/Project Baccano! This is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , though! This is a franchise where fans were shocked that we even got an anime, let alone that it consistently ranges from good to excellent. If people want more Steel Ball Run , it's easier than ever for fans to do that now that Viz is officially licensing that installment! I know I'm going full "old man yells at clouds," but it's so strange to me how hard this fandom pivoted from "I can't believe we're getting anything" to "we demand more!" I know and understand how frustrating it is to have a corporation deny you an opportunity to purchase or otherwise engage with a piece of media you're passionate about. Hell, that's been the topic of many a TWIA, and I still can't believewon't let me give them money in exchange for aBlu-ray.This is, though! This is awhere fans were shocked that we even got an anime, let alone that it consistently ranges from good to excellent. If people want more, it's easier than ever for fans to do that now thatis officially licensing that installment! I know I'm going full "old man yells at clouds," but it's so strange to me how hard this fandom pivoted from "I can't believe we're getting anything" to "we demand more!"

© Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND​ ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project That, as you note, sadly, typical fan entitlement makes you wonder if folks would have been able to behave if Netflix had actually been forthcoming with the release plan for Steel Ball Run . Could that have been a factor in why they opted to obscure things at first? Probably not, and if so, it backfired spectacularly, but it all makes it interesting to think about! I'm annoyed at myself here, because I can't even claim that people weren't demanding more; they were just asking for clarification on the release schedule—many of them were, quantifiably, demanding more!That, as you note, sadly, typical fan entitlement makes you wonder if folks would have been able to behave ifactually been forthcoming with the release plan for. Could that have been a factor in why they opted to obscure things at first? Probably not, and if so, it backfired spectacularly, but it all makes it interesting to think about!

Steel Ball Run is the second longest part of the manga after JoJolion , meaning that we were always going to be in this one for the long hall, with seasonal breaks of some kind likely in store as the continuous production model really isn't a thing anymore now that One Piece made the seasonal pivot. © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​, ​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project This is a marathon, not a sprint, people! We've got a long way to the finish line and should have plenty to enjoy as we take our time getting there. Absolutely, and it's probably also important to remember thatis the second longest part of the manga after, meaning that we were always going to be in this one for the long hall, with seasonal breaks of some kind likely in store as the continuous production model really isn't a thing anymore now thatmade the seasonal pivot.This is a marathon, not a sprint, people! We've got a long way to the finish line and should have plenty to enjoy as we take our time getting there.

cours . Some previous JoJo parts have had to take breaks, and it wasn't those that dented Stone Ocean, it was the, uh, compromised quality of the production, plus Netflix 's then-standard binge release model obliterating any opportunity for recurring audience reactions. © LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/SHUEISHA,JOJO's Animation SO Project That's another reason the left-hanging feeling after SBR's 1st Stage stings so much. For one glorious Thursday, it felt like the communal spirit of JoJo Fridays had returned, only for everyone to wonder what was up when another episode didn't pop up the next week. Fandom passion is truly a double-edged sword. Yeah, I personally am not complaining about breaks in between. Some previousparts have had to take breaks, and it wasn't those that dented, it was the, uh, compromised quality of the production, plus's then-standard binge release model obliterating any opportunity for recurring audience reactions.That's another reason the left-hanging feeling after's 1st Stage stings so much. For one glorious Thursday, it felt like the communal spirit ofFridays had returned, only for everyone to wonder what was up when another episode didn't pop up the next week. Fandom passion is truly a double-edged sword.

JoJo's release, like an industry leading opening animation and an ending theme that will more than likely be set to some iconic real world music. (To this day I cannot believe that Golden Wind's ED 1 was set to Jodeci's R&B classic "Freak'n You) I'll also admit that it sucks that we apparently have to wait until the fall to continue this story and also receive many of the markers associated with a new's release, like an industry leading opening animation and an ending theme that will more than likely be set to some iconic real world music. (To this day I cannot believe that's ED 1 was set to Jodeci's R&B classic "Freak'n You) But, as I said in my review for this premiere, david production can take all the time they need to bring Steel Ball Run to life. It's already better than I ever could have dared to dream, and I can wait for as long as is necessary to maintain this level of excellence.

bizarrely they strung us along before confirming how the rest of the damn thing was going to release. It sucks because I can absolutely see the vision of an alternate universe where the marketing wasn't botched, and this first taste was properly presented as a sneak peek to whet the appetite of an audience that could be ready for it in the fall. But I guess it wouldn't be JoJo on Netflix if the release went perfectly smoothly. © Hirohiko​ ​Araki​&​LUCKY​ ​LAND​ ​COMMUNICATIONS​/​SHUEISHA​,​JOJO​ ​The​ ​Animation​ ​Project That said, now that it has started and we do know the plan, I'm absolutely willing to settle in and wait for the next leg of this race to get underway. Maybe instead of harassing staff members, the fandom can while away the time by continuing to place bets on what Steel Ball Run 's western music ending theme will be. I feel like America's A Horse With No Name is a little too on-the-nose, but I'm backing it regardless. Having to wait for all those series-proper signifiers is a large part of what makes this 1st Stage situation feel like a tease, and too unintentional of one given how...they strung us along before confirming how the rest of the damn thing was going to release. It sucks because I can absolutely see the vision of an alternate universe where the marketing wasn't botched, and this first taste was properly presented as a sneak peek to whet the appetite of an audience that could be ready for it in the fall. But I guess it wouldn't beonif the release went perfectly smoothly.That said, now that itstarted and we do know the plan, I'm absolutely willing to settle in and wait for the next leg of this race to get underway. Maybe instead of harassing staff members, the fandom can while away the time by continuing to place bets on what's western music ending theme will be. I feel like America'sis a little too on-the-nose, but I'm backing it regardless.

JoJo's is, I'd hope for something like Neil Young's © 2004 by LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/SHUEISHA Inc. Regardless, this is definitely the most energized I've been as we enter into the home stretch of one of these columns, which just reaffirms how excited I am to be able to look forward to more JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime again! After all these years, it's been worth the wait, and I can definitely hold out another few months for more! Ooooh~ Something cowboy adjacent would definitely match the aesthetics of this season, but with how American this installment of's is, I'd hope for something like Neil Young's "Are You Ready for the Country" or maybe it'll go full Dad Rock with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" Regardless, this is definitely the most energized I've been as we enter into the home stretch of one of these columns, which just reaffirms how excited I am to be able to look forward to moreanime again! After all these years, it's been worth the wait, and I can definitely hold out another few months for more!