Level 5 Announces Pufflings Puzzle Game for Smartphones

Level 5 announced during its LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship stream the new Pufflings: Journey Through a Fantasy World ( Gensō Sekai no Puchi Poyon ) game for smartphones, scheduled for release this winter. NHN PlayArt is developing the game, which features puzzle gameplay of dropping blob creatures that is similar to the developer's previous title Yōkai Watch Wibble Wobble . Level 5 is also planning animated shorts and merchandise for the game. English-subtitled footage, including a trailer and animated short, begins at around 6:56 in the video below:

Game's Announcement Trailer

Animated Short

The puzzle game centers on pufflings, blended creatures like a bear and a unicorn combined. A person who fuses pufflings together may get a wish granted.

The Yōkai Watch Wibble Wobble ( Yōkai Watch Puni Puni ) smartphone game launched November 2015 in Japan, and it is still running. The game launched in North America in March 2016 and in Europe in March 2017. The game ended service outside of Japan in April 2018. The Japanese version Yōkai Watch Puni Puni has not ended service.

Source: LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship stream