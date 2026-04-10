Yen Press Announces New Avocado House Imprint for International Authors in Translation

Yen Press announced on Monday the new imprint Avocado House for international authors in translation. Publisher and editor-in-chief JuYoun Lee is the creator and curator of Avocado House. The company aims to initially release 12 titles per year. The company opened a website for Avocado House.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Yen Press

The imprint's first licenses include:

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Keigo Higashino

Laplace's Witch

Title:Author:Translator:Release: October (print, digital, audio)Summary: Two people die in hot-spring towns in different parts of Japan from hydrogen sulfide poisoning. Investigating the case is geochemist Shusuke Aoe, who witnessed the same mysterious girl, Madoka, at both crime scenes…

A science fiction mystery that challenges established norms of the genre, written by acclaimed author Keigo Higashino !



Image courtesy of Yen Press © Yūki Shasendō

Sickness unto Love

Title:Author:Translator:Release: November (print, digital)Summary: More than 150 deaths across Japan have been connected to Blue Morpho, a game that leads people to take their own lives. The organizer of this terrible “game” is Kei Yorikawa, a seemingly good-natured high school student. How did a girl like her become such a monster? This story is a look back at the boy who changed her fate—her childhood friend, and her first kill.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Gyatei Murasaki

Title:Author:Translator:Release: December (print, digital, audio)Summary: A collection of twenty-six shocking, awe-inducing short stories! A doctor tells a patient they can speak only one thousand words before their life ends. Someone's boyfriend turns into a can of mackerel. A woman is in her sixth year of pregnancy. This mysterious world is full of laughter and tears, and twists and turns sure to leave anyone reeling!

Title: The Curse Called Mother, the Prison Called Daughter

Author: Ayasa Itō

Release: 2027 (print, digital, audio)

Summary: On March 10, 2018, a corpse belonging to 58-year-old single mother Taeko Takasaki is found on a riverbank in Shiga Prefecture. Her body is mutilated beyond recognition, with her head, arms, and legs all severed, and investigators quickly home in on her 31-year-old daughter, Akari, as the prime suspect. Details about their relationship slowly come to light, painting a picture of a daughter pushed to the brink by a physically and emotionally abusive mother in desperate need for control, culminating in a horrific crime described by Akari in two simple sentences: “The monster is dead. Now I am free.”

What compelled this seemingly ordinary student to go down a road that would eventually lead to her stabbing her own mother to death? This question drove one court reporter to pursue a lengthy correspondence with Akari in order to uncover the tragic true story behind the murder.



Title: The Place of the Flamingo

Author: Haeyeon Jeong

Release: 2027 (print, digital, audio)

Summary: Junhoo is just an overworked teacher in a small town. As he watches the lake before him swallow up the body of his lover, he can't help but wonder, how did it come to this? He didn't kill Dahyeon, but he is guilty of another sin: sleeping with a student. And his desperation to hide this career- ending crime has compelled him to cover up a murder. Now, as the prime suspect, how will he ever prove his innocence? Not all is as it seems in this pulse-pounding thriller packed with shocking twists that'll keep you on your toes! Even the ending might just have you questioning everything that came before…



Yen Press also has the Yen On imprint dedicated to light novels and other prose fiction.

Sources: Email correspondence, Publisher's Weekly (Ed Nawotka)





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