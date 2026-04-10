Snack World Game Gets 'Reloaded' Remake for Switch 2, PS5, PC

Trailer previews remake with enhanced graphics, new mode with anime protagonist Chup

Level 5 announced during its LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship stream on Friday that its Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold ( The Snack World : Trejarers ) game is getting a remake titled Snack World: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam . The company unveiled a trailer for the game in development, and it features the song "Dayona~Jimi Naru Jinsei~":

The remake will feature enhanced graphics, improved controls and gameplay, and a new mode that stars the anime's protagonist Chup.

Level 5 's The Snack World : Trejarers game shipped for Nintendo 3DS in Japan in August 2017. The Snack World : Trejarers Gold shipped for Switch in Japan in April 2018. The Switch version features enhanced graphics and a revised battle system. The port includes the 3DS version's two DLC batches, "Break the Limit! Dragon Knight's Trial" and "Devil King Of Destruction! Arrival of Demiglass."

The game launched in English in February 2020 for Switch under the title Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold .

The game got an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2017 and aired for 50 episodes. OLM Digital , Inc. animated the series. Crunchyroll is streaming 27 episodes with the English dub , and is not streaming a subtitled version of the show.

The Snack World is Level 5 's fourth cross-media project after Inazuma Eleven , Little Battlers eXperience , and Yōkai Watch . The "hyper casual fantasy" franchise is set in Snack World, a seemingly traditional fantasy world — except it has convenience stores, smartphones, and other elements of the modern world.

Source: LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship stream