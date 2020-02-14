Crunchyroll Adds Snack World CG Anime with English Dub

Also: Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold Switch game's English launch trailer streamed

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that it is streaming the English-dubbed version of Level 5 's The Snack World CG anime. The anime is available in North America, Central and South America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Spain, and Ukraine.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Welcome to SNACK WORLD! This is a nutty universe filled with dreams and adventures. Here, you can find everything from dragons to smart devices. You can even find Chup, the hyperactive hero of this story.

Chup's village was destroyed by a total jerk called Sultan Vinegar, who plagues the land with evil jerkiness. Chup sets out on a journey to take revenge on him and pay him back a thousand times over for what he did. Along the way, Chup and his traveling companions – Béarnaise, Mayonna, and Gobson – go on side-quests with new friends . . . and foes. Their far-reaching search for justice also includes cool gear to free them from the most harrowing scrapes. But do they have the juice to bring Sultan Vinegar down? One thing is certain: the experience is tasty indeed!

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2017 and aired for 50 episodes. OLM Digital , Inc. animated the series. Crunchyroll is streaming 27 episodes with the English dub, and is not streaming a subtitled version of the show.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series to commemorate the English release of the Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold Nintendo Switch game on Friday. Nintendo began streaming a launch trailer for the game on Friday.

Level 5 's The Snack World : Trejarers game shipped for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in August 2017. The Snack World : Trejarers Gold shipped for Nintendo Switch in Japan in April 2018. The Switch version features enhanced graphics and a revised battle system. The port includes the 3DS version's two DLC batches, "Break the Limit! Dragon Knight's Trial" and "Devil King Of Destruction! Arrival of Demiglass."

The Snack World is Level 5 's fourth cross-media project after Inazuma Eleven , Little Battlers eXperience , and Yōkai Watch . The "hyper casual fantasy" franchise is set in Snack World, a seemingly traditional fantasy world — except it has convenience stores, smartphones, and other elements of the modern world.