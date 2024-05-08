Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Speedrun Challenge Game Announced for Switch

Game featuring 13 NES titles launches on July 18

Nintendo announced on Wednesday the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition game for Nintendo Switch, scheduled for release on July 18. The company unveiled a trailer that features contestants from past Nintendo World Championships events:

The release features over 150 speedrun challenges for the following 13 NES games:

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby's Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

There is a Speedrun Mode for a single player and a Party Mode for to eight players locally. The World Championships Mode allows players to submit their best times in five rotating challenges.

The game is getting a Deluxe Set, which includes the physical game, five pins, 13 art cards, and a replica of the gold-colored NES Game Pak.

Nintendo has held three in-person Nintendo World Championships events in 1990, 2015, and 2017. The first one featured a special cartridge called Nintendo World Championships 1990 , which was also given to finalists. A gold cartridge of the game also existed, which is referenced in the new Switch game's Deluxe Set.

Nintendo released the NES Remix compilation game for Wii U in December 2013. NES Remix featured quick challenges for a variety of NES games. A sequel NES Remix 2 launched for Wii U in April 2014. Nintendo released a 3DS version titled Ultimate NES Remix in 2014 in the West and in 2015 in Japan.

