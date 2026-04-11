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Manga Up! Global Adds My Classmate James, Princess of Desert Rain in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
My Classmate James centers on girl who finds it hard to speak; Princess of Desert Rain centers on girl with hidden powers
Manga UP! Global added yutaka's My Classmate James (Tonari no Seki no James-kun) manga on Saturday. It added author Syuu and artist Umi to Shima's Princess of Desert Rain: Once a Mage, Now a Farmer's Daughter (Sabaku no Kuni no Amefurashi-hime) manga on Sunday.
Manga UP! describes Princess of Desert Rain: Once a Mage, Now a Farmer's Daughter:
Manga UP! describes My Classmate James:
Mutsumi has always struggled to express herself. She eventually gave up on speaking entirely. Then, one day, she finds herself sat next to a foreign transfer student that can't speak Japanese at all...! All that and more in this too-pure communication-barrier boy-meets-girl story!
yutaka launched the manga in Square Enix's G Fantasy magazine in August 2024, and ended it in the magazine on February 18. The company shipped the second compiled volume of the manga on August 27, and will ship the third and final compiled volume on April 27.
Manga UP! describes Princess of Desert Rain: Once a Mage, Now a Farmer's Daughter:
When Alyssia, the daughter of a farmer living in a desert country, goes to sleep, it rains.
In a land where water is precious, her parents feared word of her ability getting out and chose to raise her in secret.
One day, Alyssia meets a mysterious boy and discovers the hidden power of her own rainfall!
Syuu and Umi to Shima launched the manga in Square Enix's Gangan Online November 2023. The company shipped the fourth and final compiled volume on March 12.
The manga is based on Syuu's original story, which launched on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in July 2021 and ended in May 2022. SB Creative published two compiled volumes in 2022.
Source: Email correspondence