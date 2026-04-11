Manga Up! Global Adds My Classmate James, Princess of Desert Rain in English

centers on girl who finds it hard to speak;centers on girl with hidden powers

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

My Classmate James

Sabaku no Kuni no Amefurashi-hime

added's) manga on Saturday. It added authorand artist's) manga on Sunday.

Manga UP! describes My Classmate James :

Mutsumi has always struggled to express herself. She eventually gave up on speaking entirely. Then, one day, she finds herself sat next to a foreign transfer student that can't speak Japanese at all...! All that and more in this too-pure communication-barrier boy-meets-girl story!

yutaka launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in August 2024, and ended it in the magazine on February 18. The company shipped the second compiled volume of the manga on August 27, and will ship the third and final compiled volume on April 27.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP!

Princess of Desert Rain: Once a Mage, Now a Farmer's Daughter

When Alyssia, the daughter of a farmer living in a desert country, goes to sleep, it rains.

In a land where water is precious, her parents feared word of her ability getting out and chose to raise her in secret.

One day, Alyssia meets a mysterious boy and discovers the hidden power of her own rainfall!

describes

Syuu and Umi to Shima launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online November 2023. The company shipped the fourth and final compiled volume on March 12.

The manga is based on Syuu 's original story, which launched on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in July 2021 and ended in May 2022. SB Creative published two compiled volumes in 2022.

Source: Email correspondence