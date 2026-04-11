Actors Mackenyu, Tetsuo Kurata, Author Eiko Kadono Attend Anime NYC 2026 as Guests

Convention takes place from August 20 through August 23 at Javits Convention Center

Image via Anime NYC's website

The X (formerly) account for theevent announced on Thursday that actorwill attend the event as a guest. It announced on Wednesday that actorwill attend the event as a guest.

Author Eiko Kadono will also attend the event as a guest of honor.

Previously announced guests include director Mokochan ( The Ghost in the Shell ), editor Shihei Lin ( Black Torch ), manga creator Tsuyoshi Takaki ( Black Torch ), singer yama ( Daemons of the Shadow Realm ), and actor Toshihide Wakamatsu ( Chojin Sentai Jetman ).

Mackenyu is making his first North American appearance and will participate in a panel and paid autograph sessions. He portrays Roronoa Zoro in the live-action One Piece webseries and Arata Wataya the live-action Chihayafuru films.

Tetsuo Kurata portrays Kotaro Minami in the Kamen Rider Black series of live-action films. He also performs the films' theme songs. He will be meeting fans at the Tokuspirits x U7Media x Muteki Sales' booth.

Author Eiko Kadono wrote the first Kiki's Delivery Service novel in 1985. Hayao Miyazaki directed Studio Ghibli 's famous 1989 anime film adaptation of the novel. The late theater director Yukio Ninagawa also directed a stage musical adaptation from 1993 to 1996. The first two novels inspired a live-action film starring Fūka Koshiba in 2014, a stage play at London's West End in 2016, and a new stage musical that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in 2017.

This year's Anime NYC will take place from August 20 through August 23 at the Javits Convention Center.

Last year's Anime NYC expanded to a four-day event (Thursday to Sunday) for the first time, on August 21-24, 2025 at the Javits Center.

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year until in 2024, when it moved to August, and used the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time. (The event was online only in 2020.)