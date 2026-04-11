News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 30-April 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Pokopia stays at #1 for 5 weeks straight
Japan's Game Ranking: March 30-April 5
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|45,484
|867,171
|2
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|8,131
|2,888,474
|3
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,186
|4,182,507
|4
|NSw
|Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection
|CAPCOM
|March 27
|4,956
|23,194
|5
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,710
|8,415,833
|6
|NSw 2
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
|CAPCOM
|March 13
|4,588
|58,077
|7
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Meetup in Bellabel Park
|Nintendo
|March 26
|4,324
|14,482
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green (Download Card version)
|Nintendo
|February 28
|4,146
|15,292
|9
|PS5
|Crimson Desert
|Pearl Abyss
|March 20
|3,812
|40,185
|10
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|3,706
|98,786
|11
|NSw 2
|Mario Tennis Fever
|Nintendo
|February 12
|3,529
|99,161
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Super Smash Bros. Special)
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,993
|5,897,397
|13
|PS5
|Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem)
|CAPCOM
|February 27
|2,551
|204,760
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|2,485
|1,634,326
|15
|NSw 2
|Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem)
|CAPCOM
|February 27
|2,412
|52,928
|16
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|2,232
|290,808
|17
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|2,187
|1,110,693
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|2,173
|1,499,905
|19
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|2,144
|184,353
|20
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|2,066
|337,086
Source: Famitsu