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Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 30-April 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Pokopia stays at #1 for 5 weeks straight

Japan's Game Ranking: March 30-April 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 45,484 867,171
2NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 8,131 2,888,474
3NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,186 4,182,507
4NSw Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection CAPCOM March 27 4,956 23,194
5NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,710 8,415,833
6NSw 2 Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection CAPCOM March 13 4,588 58,077
7NSw 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Meetup in Bellabel Park Nintendo March 26 4,324 14,482
8NSw Pokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green (Download Card version) Nintendo February 28 4,146 15,292
9PS5 Crimson Desert Pearl Abyss March 20 3,812 40,185
10NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 3,706 98,786
11NSw 2Mario Tennis Fever Nintendo February 12 3,529 99,161
12NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate (Super Smash Bros. Special) Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,993 5,897,397
13PS5 Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) CAPCOM February 27 2,551 204,760
14NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 2,485 1,634,326
15NSw 2 Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) CAPCOM February 27 2,412 52,928
16NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 2,232 290,808
17NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 2,187 1,110,693
18NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 2,173 1,499,905
19NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 2,144 184,353
20NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 2,066 337,086

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 23-29
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