Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 30-April 5

The color beige has more flavor and personality than this anime.

― While it's generally a good rule of thumb that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is the kind of anime where the title pretty much tells you exactly what you're in for: An “I want a maid that works for free, but also, she lets me squish her cheeks, and rest my head on her lap, even though I h...