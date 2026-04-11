Manta Adds Japanese Manga Titles to Its Platform

Image via Manta © Manta

Webtoon platform Manta announced on Tuesday it has begun offering Japanese manga on its service, expanding beyond its existing catalog of webtoons and web novels.

The platform said readers will now be able to access manga titles alongside its current content library. Initial series available on the service include Wind Breaker , Medalist , and The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity . In total, Manta added more than 600 manga to the service.

Manta did not state what in what regions the manga is available, but some users have noted they cannot access the new manga.

To mark the launch, Manta is running a promotional campaign in collaboration with Kodansha . The platform is offering users 150 Gems to unlock manga volumes, as well as limited-time discounts of up to 94 percent on the first volume of select series. The promotion covers more than 400 manga titles.

Alongside the content expansion, Manta also announced a change to its in-app currency system. From March 31, Gems moved to a new scale in which all Gem amounts increased tenfold while maintaining the same overall value. For example, a balance of 110 Gems became 1,100 Gems, and content unlock prices increased proportionally.

The company said the update will allow it to introduce more flexible discount options across the platform.