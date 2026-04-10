Manga Creators Commemorate Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2

Featuring creators of& more! Also: Go glamping with Frieren

Over the course of this past winter's broadcast of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2, the anime's social media posted congratulatory drawings by manga creators and illustrators on a weekly basis. The season ended on March 27 with a final sketch by Rumiko Takahashi . Here are those drawings from throughout the season. Many of the sketches include the text, "Congratulations on Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2." We included translations below for the more unique messages.

The anime's staff also announced on March 30 that the series has partnered with The Farm resort for a glamping (camping with style and hotel-like amenities) experience between July 17 and October 16. More details follow the commemorative illustrations.

So ecchi …

Smartphone: Chrono, your mission this year is to win the World Yo-Yo Championship… What? Them again!

Frieren: I'm an elf, so I don't really understand humans, so I'm traveling to learn more about them. That's how I learned about yo-yos.

Chrono: Alright! Let's win the championship together again!

I honestly like Freiren the most…

Aiko Koyama (Kimi wa Akeboshi)

Frieren: Look, Fern, this is the trendy, youthful style right now.

Fern: It's come full circle and become the current trend…!

Minoru Ogawa (Gareki machi no Loup to Maeko)

Magic that makes Freiren appear as the world's most beautiful girl is active. (Passive skill exclusive to the Hero)

Rumiko Takahashi ( MAO )

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Comes to Life at The Farm Resort

Fans can experience the world of Frieren with a glamping experience at The Farm resort between July 17 and October 16.

The Farm's website states all 32 of its glamping cabins will be converted into Frieren: Beyond Journey's End collaboration rooms. Along with the cabins, a Himmel statue will be erected on site.

As of press time, reservations for the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End glamping experience are sold out.