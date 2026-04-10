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Manga Creators Commemorate Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring creators of Detective Conan, Ranma, Touch, Fly Me to the Moon & more! Also: Go glamping with Frieren

Over the course of this past winter's broadcast of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2, the anime's social media posted congratulatory drawings by manga creators and illustrators on a weekly basis. The season ended on March 27 with a final sketch by Rumiko Takahashi. Here are those drawings from throughout the season. Many of the sketches include the text, "Congratulations on Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2." We included translations below for the more unique messages.

The anime's staff also announced on March 30 that the series has partnered with The Farm resort for a glamping (camping with style and hotel-like amenities) experience between July 17 and October 16. More details follow the commemorative illustrations.

Mitsuru Adachi (MIX)

adachi-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©あだち充

Gōshō Aoyama (Detective Conan)

aoyama-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©青山剛昌

Wakabi Asayama (Last Karte)

asayama-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©浅山わかび

Tsubasa Fukuchi (Parashoppers)

fukuchi-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©福地翼

Shinta Harekawa (Akira Failing in Love)

harekawa-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©晴川シンタ

Kenjirō Hata (Fly Me to the Moon)

hata-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©畑健二郎

Aya Hirakawa (Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze)

hirakawa-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©ひらかわあや

Imigimuru (Too Many Losing Heroines!)

imigimuru-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©いみぎむる

Inoue (#Gal x Gal Yuri)

inoue-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©イノウエ

Takahiro Katō (Psycho Eyes)

kato-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©カトウタカヒロ

So ecchi

Fūta Kimura (Unmei no Makimodo Shi - All Great Achievements Require Time)

kimura-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©木村風太

Smartphone: Chrono, your mission this year is to win the World Yo-Yo Championship… What? Them again!
Frieren: I'm an elf, so I don't really understand humans, so I'm traveling to learn more about them. That's how I learned about yo-yos.
Chrono: Alright! Let's win the championship together again!

Ruka Konoshima (Utsura nai ndesu)

konoshima-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©コノシマルカ

Kotoyama (Call of the Night)

kotoyama-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©コトヤマ

I honestly like Freiren the most…

Aiko Koyama (Kimi wa Akeboshi)

koyama-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©小山愛子

Kagiji Kumanomata (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle)

kumanomata-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©熊之股鍵次

Kōji Kumeta (Shibuya Near Family)

kumeta-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©久米田康治

LAM (Majo to Ryōken)

lam-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©LAM

Maedakun (Puniru is a Kawaii Slime)

maedakun-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©まえだくん

Frieren: Look, Fern, this is the trendy, youthful style right now.
Fern: It's come full circle and become the current trend…!

Kaeru Mizuho (Magical Girl Dandelion)

mizuho-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©水帆かえる

Miyu Morishita (Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life)

morishita-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©森下みゆ

Tomohito Oda (Komi Can't Communicate)

oda-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©オダトモヒト

Minoru Ogawa (Gareki machi no Loup to Maeko)

ogawa-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©緒川みのる

Shotan (You are Ms. servant)

shotan-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©しょたん

Magic that makes Freiren appear as the world's most beautiful girl is active. (Passive skill exclusive to the Hero)

Oreko Tachibana (Firefly Wedding)

tachibana-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©橘オレコ

Rumiko Takahashi (MAO)

takahashi-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©高橋留美子

Ryūhei Tamura (Cosmos)

tamura-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©田村隆平

Yellow Tanabe (Kai-hen Wizards)

tanabe-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©田辺イエロウ

Rei Tōma (The King's Beast)

toma-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©藤間麗

Yuhiro Tsujitsugu (Snowball Earth)

tsujitsugu-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©辻次夕日郎

Yū Yabuuchi (Uesugi-kun Wants to Quit Being a Girl)

yabuuchi-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©やぶうち優

Kei Yamadaka (Downer Onee-san wa Asobitai)

yamadaka-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©山鷹景

Sōichirō Yamamoto (Mane Mane Nichi Nichi)

yamamoto-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©山本崇一朗

Miki Yatsubo (Albus Changes the World)

yatsubo-frieren-illustration-2026
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館 ©箭坪幹

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Comes to Life at The Farm Resort

Fans can experience the world of Frieren with a glamping experience at The Farm resort between July 17 and October 16.

frieren-the-farrm-glamping-01
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

The Farm's website states all 32 of its glamping cabins will be converted into Frieren: Beyond Journey's End collaboration rooms. Along with the cabins, a Himmel statue will be erected on site.

frieren-the-farrm-glamping-02
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

As of press time, reservations for the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End glamping experience are sold out.

Sources: Anime! Anime!, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End X/Twitter account, The Farm via Dextro's X/Twitter account

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