Interest
Sunrise Animates McDonald's New Gundam Ads
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
A new Gundam anime is out! Kind of.
McDonald's Japan debuted a pair of commercials for its collaboration with the popular Mobile Suit Gundam franchise on Thursday. According to Comic Natalie and other Japanese sources, Gundam's original studio Sunrise produced brand-new animation footage to recreate scenes from the first Gundam anime with a twist: the commercials introduce a new Gundam variant, the RX-78-2 Gundam Chicken Tatsuta Custom, set to the original opening song “Tobe! Gundam” (Fly! Gundam).
McDonald's Japan confirmed that its Chicken Tatsuta x Mobile Suit Gundam collaboration will begin on April 15. It will feature three burgers: the regular Chicken Tatsuta, the new Cheese Chicken Tatsuta, and the new Tartar Yūrinchii-Fū Chicken Tatsuta (Chinese Deep-Fried Style Chicken Tatsuta With Tartar Sauce), plus the McFizz Wakankitsu (Japanese Citrus) Yogurt and McFloat Wakankitsu Yogurt drinks.
McDonald's Japan teased the collaboration on April 5 with a short video featuring Gundam characters Lalah Sune (voiced by Saori Hayami), Amuro Ray (Tōru Furuya), and Char Aznable (Shūichi Ikeda) saying “What is it? It's coming!”, “Is that…a new burger,” and “I can see it. I can see it, too,” respectively. The captions states, “That voice…it can't be!” A subsequent social media post by McDonald's Japan included an image featuring the silhouettes of Lalah, Amuro, and Char with the caption “___ launch!”
Sources: McDonald's Japan's YouTube channel (link 2), McDonald's Japan's X/Twitter account (link 2), Comic Natalie