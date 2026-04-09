Sunrise Animates McDonald's New Gundam Ads

And introduces the new RX-78-2 Gundam Chicken Tatsuta Custom

A new Gundam anime is out! Kind of.

McDonald's Japan debuted a pair of commercials for its collaboration with the popular Mobile Suit Gundam franchise on Thursday. According to Comic Natalie and other Japanese sources, Gundam 's original studio Sunrise produced brand-new animation footage to recreate scenes from the first Gundam anime with a twist: the commercials introduce a new Gundam variant, the RX-78-2 Gundam Chicken Tatsuta Custom, set to the original opening song “Tobe! Gundam ” (Fly! Gundam ).

McDonald's Japan confirmed that its Chicken Tatsuta x Mobile Suit Gundam collaboration will begin on April 15. It will feature three burgers: the regular Chicken Tatsuta, the new Cheese Chicken Tatsuta, and the new Tartar Yūrinchii-Fū Chicken Tatsuta (Chinese Deep-Fried Style Chicken Tatsuta With Tartar Sauce), plus the McFizz Wakankitsu (Japanese Citrus) Yogurt and McFloat Wakankitsu Yogurt drinks.

Image via x.com ©創通・サンライズ

McDonald's Japan teased the collaboration on April 5 with a short video featuring Gundam characters Lalah Sune (voiced by Saori Hayami ), Amuro Ray ( Tōru Furuya ), and Char Aznable ( Shūichi Ikeda ) saying “What is it? It's coming!”, “Is that…a new burger,” and “I can see it. I can see it, too,” respectively. The captions states, “That voice…it can't be!” A subsequent social media post by McDonald's Japan included an image featuring the silhouettes of Lalah, Amuro, and Char with the caption “___ launch!”