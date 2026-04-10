Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series The Legend of Kitchen Soldier Debuts Streaming in Korea on May 11

Series follows conscripted soldier who unexpectedly finds his calling in army kitchen

Image via TVING's X/Twitter account © TVING

The live-action adaptation of the web novel/webtoon The Legend of Kitchen Soldier is set to premiere on May 11 on Korean streaming platform TVING, the platform announced on Wednesday.

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, originally written by JRobin and drawn by Jin-soo Lee, follows a conscripted soldier who unexpectedly finds his calling in the army kitchen. Armed with a kitchen knife instead of a rifle, he embarks on a game-like quest to become a legendary mess hall chef, leveling up through bizarre culinary challenges.

Ji-hoon Park has been cast in the lead role of Kang. Park gained recognition for his roles in Weak Hero, a webtoon-based live-action series, and the film The King's Warden, establishing himself as a rising actor. His casting has drawn attention ahead of the series' release. The movie amassed more than 16 million viewers in Korea.

Currently neither the web novel nor the webtoon have English releases.

Source: TV Report (Hee-jung Yoon)