Anime NYC Expands to 4 Days for 2025 Event

The staff of Anime NYC announced on Tuesday that the 2025 event will take place at the Javits Center on August 21 to 24, expanding to a four-day event (Thursday to Sunday) for the first time.

Anime NYC is expanding from 3 days to 4 days for an even bigger celebration! For the first time, the Show Floor will open to the public on Thursday from 4 PM - 8 PM. Plus, special Main Stage programming to make Thursday even more epic. pic.twitter.com/9JTLuIws9k — Anime NYC (@animenyc) November 19, 2024

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year until this year's event, when it moved to August, and used the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time. (The event was online only in 2020.)

This year's Anime NYC took place on August 23-25.