News
Anime NYC Expands to 4 Days for 2025 Event

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
2025 event to take place on August 21-24 (Thursday-Sunday) at Javits Center

The staff of Anime NYC announced on Tuesday that the 2025 event will take place at the Javits Center on August 21 to 24, expanding to a four-day event (Thursday to Sunday) for the first time.

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year until this year's event, when it moved to August, and used the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time. (The event was online only in 2020.)

This year's Anime NYC took place on August 23-25.

Source: Anime NYC's X/Twitter account

