Inazuma Eleven Cross Game Launches for iOS, Android in June

Smartphone game to be free-to-play with in-app purchases

Level 5 and Aiming ( Dragon Quest Tact ) announced during the "LEVEL5 VISION 2026 Craftsmanship" stream on Friday the Inazuma Eleven: Cross game will launch for iOS and Android in June. Pre-registration is open now.

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A closed beta test began on January 29 in Japan and recently ended. The livestream on Friday stated staff are making final adjustments based on player feedback.

Inazuma Eleven: Cross will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

The game will feature a new protagonist named Yō Shiosawa and an original story. In the simulation game, players develop teams as a coach. Instead of controlling individual characters, players lead the team as a whole.

Characters from Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will not transfer to Inazuma Eleven: Cross . Instead, characters from the former will transfer to a future sequel game.

The Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road game launched November 13 (November 14 in Japan) for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam after multiple delays.

The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game for PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, before its name changed to Inazuma Eleven: Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game was then again delayed multiple times, and changed its title again to Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road .

A new remake of the first Inazuma Eleven game titled Inazuma Eleven RE is scheduled for release in 2026 for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, and PC via Steam .