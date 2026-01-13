Level 5, Aiming Announce New Inazuma Eleven: Cross Smartphone Game

Free-to-play features new soccer coach protagonist

Level 5 and Aiming ( Dragon Quest Tact ) have announced a new game in the Inazuma Eleven franchise titled Inazuma Eleven : Cross for smartphones. Level 5 streamed a teaser promotional video as well as a livestream that reveals more details about the game:

A closed beta test will begin on January 29 in Japan.

Inazuma Eleven : Cross will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

The game will feature a new protagonist and an original story. In the simulation game, players develop teams as a coach. Instead of controlling individual characters, players lead the team as a whole.

Characters from Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road will not transfer to Inazuma Eleven : Cross . Instead, characters from the former will transfer to a future sequel game.

The Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road game launched November 13 (November 14 in Japan) for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam after multiple delays. It was most recently delayed from from August 21. The company stated that the main reasons for the delay were voice recording and multilingual translation, including English, though it planned to make other quality improvements during the time. Before the final delay, the game was slated for release in June. The game is no longer getting releases for iOS and Android.

The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game for PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, before its name changed to Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game has been delayed multiple times since then, and changed its title again to Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road .

A new remake of the first Inazuma Eleven game titled Inazuma Eleven RE is scheduled for release in 2026 for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam .