Netflix Reveals Fall Debut, Weekly Release Schedule for '2nd Stage' of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run Anime

Anime's "1st stage" debuted on March 19

Netflix

Anime's X/Twitter account revealed on Monday that the "second stage" of theanime will debut onthis fall, with one new episode debuting each week.

The company's full statement reads:

Thank you for all the incredible support for STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure . The series is currently in production and will be available for everyone to enjoy. We are planning a split‑ cour release across the entire run of episodes. The next cour (2nd STAGE) will begin streaming in fall 2026 on Netflix , with one new episode released each week. This release schedule is part of our original plan and reflects the wishes of the production committee.

Your passion and enthusiasm mean a great deal to everyone involved in the preparation. We appreciate your patience and continued support as we work to bring you the 2nd STAGE.

Generally the word cours for an anime refers to anime airing for around three months, for usually between 11-13 episodes. "Split- cours " usually means an anime airs for roughly three months, and then takes a break for three months or longer before returning for another three-month run.

A stage event at AnimeJapan 2026 on March 28 revealed the second stage would debut this year.

The "first stage" of the anime of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run manga debuted on Netflix on March 19 with a total of one 47-minute episode. Netflix is exclusively streaming the anime globally.

The anime stars:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind co-directors Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi are directing the anime at david production . Toshiyuki Kato ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean director who has also worked as a storyboarder and more on the other series in the franchise) is the series director. Yasuko Kobayashi is returning from the other series in the franchise to oversee the series scripts, and Daisuke Tsumagari ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind animation director) is designing the characters. Yūgo Kanno is again composing the music, and Yoshikazu Iwanami is returning as the sound director. Sub-character designers include: Yui Kinoshita , Grand Guerilla , Minoru Murao , and Chii .

Viz Media has licensed the manga in English, and released the first volume digitally and in print in May 2025. Viz Media describes the first volume:

Riders from around the world gather in the Wild West for the race of the century! Johnny Joestar, a former jockey paralyzed from the waist down, comes to spectate, and momentarily regains the ability to walk while watching a duel fought by Gyro Zeppeli. Desperate to learn more about this power, Johnny joins the race alongside Gyro and embarks on the most epic and bizarre race to ever cross the American frontier!

Araki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004, but the manga moved to Ultra Jump in 2005. The manga ended serialization in 2011, and had 24 volumes (consisting of volumes 81-104 of the overall JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga).

david production 's anime adaptation that started by adapting Part 1 of the manga has covered the manga through Part 6, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean . Netflix debuted the first 12 episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean globally in December 2021. The second part of the anime consisting of episodes 13-24 debuted in September 2022 on Netflix . Netflix then debuted the third and final part, consisting of episodes 25-38, in December 2022.

Araki launched The JOJOLands manga, the ninth and latest part of his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series, in Ultra Jump in February 2023.

Other recent entries in the franchise include video games, a stage musical, and live-action adaptations of Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ).