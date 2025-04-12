JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run Manga Gets Anime

Anime announced at "JOJODAY" fan event in Tokyo on Saturday

The "JOJODAY" fan event for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime based on Hirohiko Araki 's manga announced on Saturday that Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run manga will get an anime adaptation.

The event was livestreamed in 16 countries outside Japan as a paid livestream on the ABEMA service. Warner Bros. Japan had touted the event would "connect the past and future" of the franchise. The event was held in Tokyo, and guests included Kazuyuki Okitsu (Jonathan Joestar), Daisuke Ono (Jōtarō Kūjō), Junichi Suwabe (Leone Abbacchio), and Fairouz Ai (Jolyne Cujoh).

Image via Amazon © Hirohiko Araki, Shueisha, Viz Media

Riders from around the world gather in the Wild West for the race of the century! Johnny Joestar, a former jockey paralyzed from the waist down, comes to spectate, and momentarily regains the ability to walk while watching a duel fought by Gyro Zeppeli. Desperate to learn more about this power, Johnny joins the race alongside Gyro and embarks on the most epic and bizarre race to ever cross the American frontier!

has licensed the manga in English, and will release the first volume digitally and in print on May 27.describes the first volume:

Araki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004, but the manga moved to Ultra Jump in 2005. The manga ended serialization in 2011, and had 24 volumes (consisting of volumes 81-104 of the overall JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga ).

david production 's anime adaptation that started by adapting Part 1 of the manga has covered the manga through Part 6, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean . Netflix debuted the first 12 episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean globally in December 2021. The second part of the anime consisting of episodes 13-24 debuted in September 2022 on Netflix . Netflix then debuted the third and final part, consisting of episodes 25-38, in December 2022.

Araki launched The JOJOLands manga, the ninth and latest part of his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series, in Ultra Jump in February 2023.

Other recent entries in the franchise include video games, a stage musical, and live-action adaptations of Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ).

Source: "JOJODAY" fan event, X/Twitter account