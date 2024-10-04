News
Viz Media Licenses Steel Ball Run, Astro Royale, Tenmaku Cinema, More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Viz Media revealed its new licenses and print releases planned for summer 2025, as well as digital exclusives slated for spring 2025, on Friday: The new digital releases include:
Announcement: A VIZ Digital Exclusive! Cinephile Hajime is possessed by the ghost of screenwriter Takihiko! Borrowing Hajime's body, Tenmaku churns out a script and talks Hajime into making a short film. Tenmaku Cinema, by Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki, releases Spring 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: A VIZ Digital Exclusive! Gill is on a quest to clear his father's name in the Land of Ashen Ice. After being chased out of the royal capital, he lands on Urchin Island where a strange castaway suddenly appears! Ice-Head Gill, by Ikuo Hachiya, releases Spring 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: A VIZ Digital Exclusive! Three apprentice monks—Xiaohu, Chaoyun, and Jiuli—fight to cleanse the world of evil jiangshi in this action-packed Chinese history-inspired adventure. Jiangshi X, by Norihiko Kurazono, releases Spring 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: A VIZ Digital Exclusive! Nito finds out MMA is actually pretty fun! With guidance from his upperclassman Nao, he steps into a combat sports gym and discovers a fighting spirit he never knew he had. Martial Master Asumi, by Kawada, releases Spring 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: A VIZ Digital Exclusive! Officer Ippongi's new partner, Chojo, uses his psychic powers for everything except work! Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, by Shun Numa, releases Spring 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
The new print releases include:
Announcement: Paralyzed former jockey Johnny Joestar witnesses the mysterious power of Gyro Zeppeli before the famous Steel Ball Run race, launching his quest to regain mobility. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7–Steel Ball Run, by Hirohiko Araki, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Mighty monster Hachiro just wants to eat human sweets in peace, but between fighting ghoulish foes and evading his mad scientist creator, life is anything but quiet! Tokyo Fears Rhapsody, by Akira Sugito, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Luca, a bugler in a mercenary company, wants to escape war. But his new supernatural powers force him to become a muse of massacre. The Bugle Call: Song of War, with story by Mozuku Sora and art by Higoro Toumori, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: From the creator of Tokyo Revengers! Superpowers appear after a meteor hits Tokyo. Hibaru, heir to the Yotsurugi yakuza family, must use his Astro powers against his enemies—including his own siblings! Astro Royale, by Ken Wakui, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: From the creator of Tokyo Revengers! Superpowers appear after a meteor hits Tokyo. Hibaru, heir to the Yotsurugi yakuza family, must use his Astro powers against his enemies—including his own siblings! Astro Royale, by Ken Wakui, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Tenka Momose, a cool-girl perfectionist admired by all, scoffs at her schoolmate Erian Sato's lofty ambition of becoming a kpop idol—until Erian's passion unexpectedly ignites Tenka's own dreams of stardom. Girl Crush, by Midori Tayama, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: At Night Raven College, Yu encounters a mystery surrounding unusually high exam scores. Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Book of Octavinelle, with original concept by Yana Toboso, storyboards by Wakana Hazuki and art by Sumire Kowono, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Spider-Man is transported to a Kaiju-ravaged alternate reality Japan, where he meets Ultraman! Now, the two heroes must unite to save their worlds. Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man, with story by Shigenobu Matsumoto and art by Tomo Hirokawa, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Spider-Man saves Yu, a timid boy from Ohakama City—only for a villain to activate a device that merges Yu and the hero together! Spider-Man: Kizuna, with story by Setta Kobayashi and art by Hachi Mizuno, releases Summer 2025. @Marvel(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: There's something strange afoot at Yutaka's school: vampires, ogres, and supernatural beings walk the halls! He's drawn to a wolf girl, Tsumiki. Can she help him overcome his timidness? Tsumiki Ogami's Not-So-Ordinary Life, by Miyu Morishita, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Deep in debt, life can't get any worse for Sumire, until she wakes up with a monstrous new arm and a foul-mouthed voice in her head! It's time to battle deadly alien threats—all to pay her bills! Rai Rai Rai, by Yoshiaki, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Kaede has always had an uncanny ability to tell fact from fiction. That ability gets put to the test when he's hired by an extraterrestrial insurance investigation company! Cosmos, by Ryuhei Tamura, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: For years, Muku has cared for her family and endured her grandmother's constant criticism. She loses hope of an escape—that is, until her childhood friend, Yuto, appears one day and inspires her to live for herself. Snow Angel, by Haruka Chizu, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: The Demon Prince of Momochi House continues years later, with Himari and Aoi living together and mysterious beings from the spiritual realm having entered the new Momochi house! The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession, by Aya Shouoto, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Hardened hitman Juzo Ogami is always on his guard—until he suddenly wakes up as a teenager! To solve the mystery of his transformation, he'll have to navigate the one place he's unprepared for: middle school. Kill Blue, by Tadatoshi Fujimaki, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Gakuro Yajima has always been able to see spirits but avoided them due to his dark past. That all changes when he meets Nue, a quirky, pop culture–loving spirit, who turns his life upside down. Nue's Exorcist, by Kota Kawae, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Dive into Hayao Miyazaki's classic film, Ponyo, through this full-color film comic! Ponyo Film Comic (All-in-One Edition) releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Soar through Studio Ghibli's Academy Award–winning film, The Boy and the Heron! From Hayao Miyazaki's original memos proposing the creation of the film to insights into the extensive production process, The Art of the Boy and the Heron releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Follow the Joestar path around the world with a new book that includes rare trivia and the real-life influences behind Hirohiko Araki's work. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Globetrotter Guidebook releases Summer 2025. Includes a fold-out map!(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Discover all there is to know about Loid's disguises, Yor's assassination techniques, Anya's sneaky tricks, and more from Spy x Family episodes 13-24. Spy x Family: The Official Anime Guide—Mission Report: 221001-1224, by Tatsuya Endo, releases Summer 2025.(@VIZMedia)October 4
Announcement: Rei Chan is ready for her epic love story with the most popular boy in school, until her rival, Hanna, confesses her feelings to Rei instead! Based on the hit WEBTOON, Not So Shoujo Love Story, by Curryuku, releases Summer 2025. Features exclusive bonus content!(@VIZMedia)October 4
Source: Viz Media's X/Twitter account