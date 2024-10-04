×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Viz Media Licenses Steel Ball Run, Astro Royale, Tenmaku Cinema, More Manga

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life, The Bugle Call: Song of War, more

Viz Media revealed its new licenses and print releases planned for summer 2025, as well as digital exclusives slated for spring 2025, on Friday: The new digital releases include:

Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki's Tenmaku Cinema manga
Ikuo Hachiya's Ice-Head Gill manga
Norihiko Kurazono's Jiangshi X manga
Kawada's Martial Master Asumi manga
Shun Numa's Super Psychic Policeman Chojo manga

The new print releases include:

Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7 – Steel Ball Run manga
Akira Sugito's Tokyo Fears Rhapsody manga
Mozuku Sora and Higoro Tōmori's The Bugle Call: Song of War manga
Riichirō Inagaki and Boichi's Dr. Stone manga volume 27
Ken Wakui's Astro Royale manga
Midori Tayama's Girl Crush manga
Yana Toboso, Wakana Hazuki, and Sumire Kowono's Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Book of Octavinelle manga
Shigenobu Matsumoto and Tomo Hirokawa's Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man manga
Setta Kobayashi and Hachi Mizuno's Spider-Man: Kizuna manga
Miyu Morishita's Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life manga
Yoshiaki's Rai Rai Rai manga
Ryūhei Tamura's Cosmos manga
Haruka Chizu's Snow Angel manga
Aya Shouoto's The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga
Tadatoshi Fujimaki's Kill Blue manga
Kōta Kawae's Nue's Exorcist manga
Hayao Miyazaki's Ponyo Film Comic (All-in-One Edition)
Hayao Miyazaki's The Art of The Boy and the Heron
Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Globetrotter Guidebook
Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY: The Official Anime Guide—Mission Report: 221001-1224
Curryuku's Not So Shoujo Love Story Webtoon

Source: Viz Media's X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives