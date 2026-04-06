'Go for It, Nakamura!' Anime Casts Kappei Yamaguchi, Junko Takeuchi

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Syundei 's Go for It, Nakamura! ( Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) boys-love manga announced on Monday that Kappei Yamaguchi and Junko Takeuchi are in the anime's cast as Makinouchi and Taku, respectively. Their characters are the main characters of the in-story manga Lovable Lunches! (Love Ben!), which is a BL manga from which Nakamura takes ill-advised courting tips. The characters already appear in the anime's first episode.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

Seven Seas licensed the romantic comedy manga, and it describes the story:

Nakamura is a shy boy who falls in love at first sight with one of his classmates–his dreamy high school classmate, Hirose. But there's a problem: they haven't met yet. And Nakamura is a total klutz who might bungle things before they even begin!

Aoi Umeki ( Pop Team Epic ) is directing the anime and also writing the scripts and designing the characters. Drive is animating the series. Naoki Yoshibe ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animation director) is the assistant director, and Yasuko Aoki ( Phantom of the Idol , Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister ) of Studio Monado is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Ayana Tsujita ( The Demon Prince of Momochi House ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include

Yasuyuki Okamura and Kento Nakajima perform the opening theme song "Shunpatsuteki ni Koi Shiyо̄" (Let's Fall in Love Instantly). A previous promo video for the show had previewed Senri Oe's song "Glory Days" and Princess Princess ' song "Sekai de Ichiban Atsui Natsu" (The World's Hottest Summer).

The anime debuted on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 1 at 24:30 (effectively Thursdayat 12:30 a.m.). The show's first and second episodes debuted together online only on Hulu on April 1 at 24:30, and then each new episode will debut a week earlier on Hulu before the television broadcast in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is streaming an English dub for the anime.

Syundei first published the original Go for It, Nakamura! manga as a short in Opera in December 2014, but began publishing new chapters in the magazine in June 2015. Akaneshinsha published one compiled book volume for the manga in May 2017.

Syundei launched a sequel titled Go for It Again, Nakamura! ( Motto Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) in Akaneshinsha 's boys-love anthology Opera in June 2017. Akaneshinsha published the manga's volume in August 2021. Seven Seas published the sequel.



