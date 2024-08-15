Go for It, Nakamura! BL Manga Gets TV Anime

A new official website and X/Twitter account opened on Friday to reveal that Syundei 's Go for It, Nakamura! ( Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) boys-love manga is getting a television anime.

Syundei shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Syundei first published the original Go for It, Nakamura! manga as a short in Opera in December 2014, but began publishing new chapters in the magazine in June 2015. Akaneshinsha published one compiled book volume for the manga in May 2017.

Seven Seas licensed the romantic comedy manga, and it describes the story:

Nakamura is a shy boy who falls in love at first sight with one of his classmates–his dreamy high school classmate, Hirose. But there's a problem: they haven't met yet. And Nakamura is a total klutz who might bungle things before they even begin!

Syundei launched a sequel titled Go for It Again, Nakamura! ( Motto Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) in Akaneshinsha 's boys-love anthology Opera in June 2017. Akaneshinsha published the manga's volume in August 2021. Seven Seas published the sequel.