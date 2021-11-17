Seven Seas Licenses 'Go for It Again, Nakamura!' Boys-Love Sequel Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Syundei 's Go for It Again, Nakamura! ( Motto Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) sequel manga, and it will release the manga's single compiled book volume next July.

Seven Seas describes the manga:

It was love-at-first-sight when Nakamura met his classmate, Hirose. The two became friends after the shy and awkward Nakamura finally worked up the nerve to speak to him, but being buddy-buddy with your crush is a whole new kind of torture! And as he watches some other guy cuddle up with Hirose like casual bros, Nakamura tries to keep his head from exploding. Why can't that be him?! Enjoy the hilarious new misadventures of Nakamura desperately trying to keep it together and not scare Hirose off. Hang in there, Nakamura!

The manga is a sequel to Syundei 's Go For It, Nakamura! ( Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) manga. Syundei launched the manga in the 63rd issue of Akaneshinsha 's boys-love anthology Opera in June 2017. Akaneshinsha published the manga's compiled book volume on August 27 earlier this year.

Syundei first published the original Go For It, Nakamura! manga as a short in Opera in December 2014, but began publishing new chapters in the magazine in June 2015. Akaneshinsha published one compiled volume for the manga in May 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga in July 2018.

Source: Press release