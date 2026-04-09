Hollywood Reporter: Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein to Direct Metal Gear Solid Film

Duo directed Final Destination: Bloodlines

© Konami

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Metal Gear Solid

Entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday that director duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein () have signed on to direct' live-action film adaptation of thevideo game series.

The duo stated, " Metal Gear Solid was nothing short of a groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece that forever revolutionized video games. We are thrilled and honored to bring Hideo Kojima 's iconic characters and unforgettable world to life."

The website states that Avi Arad and Ari Arad are both still producing the movie.

Deadline had previously reported in 2020 that Oscar Isaac would play Solid Snake in the film. Deadline also previously stated in 2019 that Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings Of Summer, Kong: Skull Island ) was originally directing the film at Sony Pictures . Derek Connolly ( Jurassic World, Kong: Skull Island , Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokémon Detective Pikachu ) was previously listed to write the script with Avi Arad producing, and Peter Kang as the executive overseeing the project for the studio.

Variety also previously reported in November 2017 that Connolly was slated to write what was originally the "latest draft" of the film. Deadline had reported in March 2015 that Jay Basu ( The Dinosaur Project, Fast Girls ) had closed a deal with Sony Pictures to write the film.

Series creator Hideo Kojima originally announced plans for a Metal Gear Solid film adaptation in 2006, and it was planned at the time for a 2011 release. Production president Michael De Luca announced in 2010 that planning for the film had been postponed indefinitely. In August 2012, Kojima announced that Arad Productions , owned by Avi Arad and Ari Arad , was producing the movie.

Most of the games in the Metal Gear Solid series follow Solid Snake, a special forces operative who slowly becomes involved in a global conspiracy. The first game in the series, released in 1998 on PlayStation , sees him neutralizing a terrorist threat from a renegade special forces unit called Foxhound, who have taken hostages and seized control of a nuclear launch facility in Alaska.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater received a remake titled Metal Gear Solid △: Snake Eater. The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in August 2025.

Kojima's last Metal Gear title with Konami , Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain , shipped for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC in September 2015. Konami sold more than six million copies of the game.

Metal Gear Survive is the first Metal Gear console game to be announced since Kojima's departure from Konami . The launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2017.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Borys Kit)