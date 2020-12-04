Deadline: Oscar Isaac to Play Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid Film

Entertainment website Deadline reported on Friday that Oscar Isaac will play Solid Snake in Sony Pictures ' live-action film adaptation of the Metal Gear Solid video game series. The website added, "a production start date is still unknown but [Isaac's] involvement makes this property a high priority for the studio going forward."

Isaac posted a fan image of himself as the character on Facebook in August 2018.

As previously reported, Deadline stated that Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings Of Summer, Kong: Skull Island) is directing the film at Sony Pictures . Derek Connolly ( Jurassic World, Kong: Skull Island, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokémon Detective Pikachu ) is writing the script. Avi Arad is producing, and Peter Kang is the executive overseeing the project for the studio.

Vogt-Roberts stated in December 2019 that his staff had turned in a new script draft for the film. Vogt-Roberts said the draft was "full [Hideo] Kojima-quirk and full Military surrealism." He added that he was hoping to meet with a specific actor "very soon."

Entertainment news website Variety reported in November 2017 that Connolly was slated to write the "latest draft" of the film. Entertainment website Deadline had reported in March 2015 that Jay Basu ( The Dinosaur Project, Fast Girls ) had closed a deal with Sony Pictures to write the film.

Series creator Hideo Kojima originally announced plans for a Metal Gear Solid film adaptation in 2006, and it was planned at the time for a 2011 release. Production president Michael De Luca announced in 2010 that planning for the film had been postponed indefinitely.

In August 2012, Kojima announced that Arad Productions , owned by Avi Arad and Ari Arad , is producing the movie.

Most of the games in the Metal Gear Solid series follow Solid Snake, a special forces operative who slowly becomes involved in a global conspiracy. The first game in the series, released in 1998 on the PlayStation , sees him neutralizing a terrorist threat from a renegade special forces unit called Foxhound, who have taken hostages and seized control of a nuclear launch facility in Alaska.

Kojima's last Metal Gear title with Konami , Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain , shipped for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC in September 2015. Konami sold more than six million copies of the game.

Metal Gear Survive is the first Metal Gear console game to be announced since Kojima's departure from Konami . The launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2017.

Image via Oscar Isaac's Facebook page

Source: Deadline (Justin Kroll)