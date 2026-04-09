Shakugan no Shana Series Gets Browser Game

CTW Inc. announced on Wednesday that Yashichiro Takahashi 's Shakugan no Shana light novel series is inspiring a new browser game titled Shakugan no Shana Blaze Edge , or Shana Blaze for short. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases. Pre-registration is open.

Image courtesy of CTW © YASHICHIRO TAKAHASHI/ASCII MEDIA WORKS/「SHAKUGAN NO Shana F」COMMITTEE ©CTW, INC.

The game features main characters Shana and Yuji Sakai:

Shana

Image courtesy of CTW © YASHICHIRO TAKAHASHI/ASCII MEDIA WORKS/「SHAKUGAN NO Shana F」COMMITTEE ©CTW, INC.

Yuji

Image courtesy of CTW © YASHICHIRO TAKAHASHI/ASCII MEDIA WORKS/「SHAKUGAN NO Shana F」COMMITTEE ©CTW, INC.

Viz Media describes the light novel series' story:

Invaders from the Crimson Realm have come to Earth looking for something called the Power of Existence. Whoever possesses this profound power will control the very quintessence of reality. To the rescue comes an enigmatic young girl with fire blazing in her eyes. She may be cute and petite, but she's endowed with enough preternatural strength to save the entire universe. Plus, she's got a really big sword!

Takahashi launched the light novel series in 2002 with illustrations by The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya illustrator Noizi Itō . Takahashi published the 22nd and last of the main novels in 2011, the Shakugan no Shana SIII short story collection book in 2012, and the final fan guidebook in 2013. Viz published two novels for the series in 2007.

Shakugan no Shana SIV launched in November 2023 as the first new volume in the franchise since Shakugan no Shana SIII in 2012. Dengeki Bunko editor and producer Kazuma Miki confirmed the new volume was the fourth Shakugan no Shana S short story collection. Previously, Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine published a new story for the franchise , its first in four years, in August 2017.

The novels inspired three television anime series. The first series premiered in 2005. Shakugan no Shana Second , the second series, premiered in 2007. The Shakugan no Shana III (Final) anime series aired in 2011 and adapted the novel series' ending.

Source: Press release





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