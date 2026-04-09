Joon-ik Lee to Direct Short-Form Live-Action Series Adaptation of Father's Home Meal Webtoon

Series follows family whose dynamics shift after mother is no longer able to cook, leading her husband to take on role for 1st time

Image via Lehzin Snack's X/Twitter account © Lezhin Entertainment

Lezhin announced on Tuesday a short-form live-action adaptation of the webtoon Father's Home Meal has completed filming and entered post-production, with a release planned for the second half of 2026 on Lezhin Snack.

The series follows a family whose dynamics shift after the mother is no longer able to cook, leading the father to take on the role for the first time. The original webtoon by Gorita focuses on family relationships and generational emotions through the theme of food.

The adaptation will restructure the story for a short-form format, emphasizing character-driven episodes and condensed emotional arcs while retaining the tone of the original work.

Director Joon-ik Lee is helming the project, marking his first attempt at a short-form drama. Lee is known for films such as The King and the Clown, Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet, and The Book of Fish, and is widely regarded as a leading figure in Korean cinema for his character-focused storytelling and historical dramas.

The cast includes Jin-young Jung as the father, Jung-eun Lee as the mother, and Yo-han Byun as their son.

Lehzin announced the new Lezhin Snack platform on January 19. It is positioned as a dedicated short-video platform featuring video adaptations of proven webtoon IPs from Lezhin Comics and Bomtoon , alongside original titles developed specifically for the short-form format.

Lezhin Entertainment said the platform combines its experience in webtoon IP expansion with in-house video production know-how to deliver high-quality storytelling and direction within short runtimes. Production is supported by Kidari Studio , which brings experience in film investment, distribution, and content production, aiming to translate the narrative appeal of webtoons into fast-paced, immersive short dramas.

Lehzin Snack revealed 10 series based on webtoons in February. The roster includes:

My Unstoppable Gaydar!

My Mother's Lover

OX No Egg Man

The Rabbit Hole

Small Castle - The Unwithering Flower

High School Boy

Sexy Marriage

The Savior's Time

My Friend's Hidden Charm

My Baby Daddy is My Best Friend

The Lezhin Snack platform is available in English.

Currently, an official English version of the Father's Home Meal webtoon is not available.

Source: TV Report (Ji-ho Kang)