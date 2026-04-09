Mamamoo's Solar Releases Song for Webtoon-Based Live-Action Film Everyday We Are

Everyday We Are is widely known as final film of late actress Sae-ron Kim

Image via Solar's Topic YouTube Channel © UMAG

Solar of Korean girl group Mamamoo has released “My Wish,” an original soundtrack song for the film Everyday We Are. "My Wish" is a ballad track centered on themes of longing and unfulfilled love, featuring Solar's vocal performance.

Solar is a singer and actress best known as a member of the K-pop group Mamamoo. Debuting in 2014, Mamamoo gained recognition for its vocal-focused performances and has released hits such as "Mr. Ambiguous," "Um Oh Ah Yeh," and "HIP." As the group's leader and main vocalist, Solar has also pursued solo activities in music, television, and musical theater, establishing a career both within and outside the group.

The song is currently available on major music platforms.

Everyday We Are is widely known as the final film of the late actress Sae-ron Kim. The movie is a high-school romance adapted from the webtoon of the same name, serialized on Kakao Page . The film captures the tenderness and emotional clarity of first love, centering on the complicated relationship between longtime friends standing at the threshold of adulthood.

The story follows Yeoul Han, portrayed by Kim, a candid and emotionally grounded student navigating subtle feelings she has yet to acknowledge fully. Her quiet world is disrupted when her childhood friend Ho-soo Oh, played by Chae-min Lee, confesses his feelings just before middle school graduation. Although Yeoul initially rejects him and they enroll in different high schools, fate reunites them on their first day of school when they discover they have unknowingly transferred to the same campus.

The project was filmed in 2021 and was initially scheduled for release later that year. Following Kim's death — which was ruled as a suicide — in February 2025 at age 24, the production schedule was reconsidered. The film had been set for a release in February this year, but ultimately opened in Korea on March 4. The film was released ahead of a planned seven-episode live-action series based on the same webtoon.

Currently, an English version of the webtoon is not available.

Source: etoday (Sun-hwa Hong)