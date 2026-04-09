Return to Shironagasu Island Game's Manga Debuts With New Artist on May 9

Muratan now draws manga, which was slated to debut in 2024 with different artist

The May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine announced on Thursday that the planned manga adaptation of Hyogo Onimushi and Tabinomichi's Return to Shironagasu Island game will launch in the magazine's next issue on May 9. The magazine lists Muratan as the new artist for the manga series. The first chapter will have a color opening page.

Frontier Works ' booth at the Comic Market ( Comiket ) 103 event originally announced the manga in December 2023. The manga was slated to debut in Kadokawa 's Monthly Young Ace magazine in 2024, with Kuroitsu Suruga as the artist, but the magazine announced the manga's cancelation in April 2024 due to the "poor efforts" of its editorial team resulting in scheduling problems for the manga.

Tabinomachi describes the game on Steam:

Sen Ikeda, a detective in New York, receives a mysterious invitation to Shironagasu Island in the testament of a millionaire. Together with Neneko Izumozaki, a girl with special abilities, he travels to the secluded island. Solve numerous mysteries and murders! Meet enigmatic and captivating characters! Discover the hidden secret of Shironagasu Island! Stay alive and escape from the ominous island!

Tabinomichi released the game on Steam in March 2020 with Japanese audio and text in 11 languages, including English. The game is also available physically in Japan for Windows. The company room6 also released the game for Nintendo Switch in several languages including English in November 2022.

A novel adaptation of the game shipped in two complete volumes in September 2023. Hyogo Onimushi is credited with the story and Shiroi drew the illustrations.

Source: Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine May issue and website

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