Return to Shironagasu Island Game's Planned Manga Canceled

Manga was slated to debut sometime this year

Monthly Young Ace

Return to Shironagasu Island

The officialaccount for'smagazine announced on Tuesday that the magazine has canceled the planned manga adaptation of Hyogo Onimushi and Tabinomichi'sgame due to the "poor efforts" of its editorial team resulting in scheduling problems for the manga.

Kuroitsu Suruga was slated to draw the manga, and it was scheduled to release sometime this year. Frontier Works ' booth at the Comic Market ( Comiket ) 103 event revealed the manga in December last year.

Tabinomachi released the game on Steam in March 2020 with Japanese audio and text in 11 languages including English. The game is also available physically in Japan for Windows. room6 also released the game for Nintendo Switch in several languages including English in November 2022.

Tabinomachi describes the game on Steam:

Sen Ikeda, a detective in New York, receives a mysterious invitation to Shironagasu Island in the testament of a millionaire. Together with Neneko Izumozaki, a girl with special abilities, he travels to the secluded island.

Solve numerous mysteries and murders!

Meet enigmatic and captivating characters!

Discover the hidden secret of Shironagasu Island!

Stay alive and escape from the ominous island!

A novel adaptation of the game shipped in two complete volumes in September 2023. Hyogo Onimushi is credited with the story and Shiroi drew the illustrations.

