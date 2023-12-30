Return to Shironagasu Island Game Gets Manga Adaptation in 2024

Frontier Works ' booth at the Comic Market ( Comiket ) 103 event on Saturday revealed that Hyogo Onimushi and Tabinomichi's Return to Shironagasu Island game will get a manga adaptation that will debut in Kadokawa 's Monthly Young Ace magazine in 2024. Kuroitsu Suruga is drawing the manga.

Photo by Egan Loo

Additionally, Frontier Works will release a drama CD with a spinoff story on February 28, with a jacket illustration by Muchimaro .

Photo by Egan Loo

Tabinomachi released the game on Steam in March 2020 with Japanese audio and text in 11 languages including English. The game is also available physically in Japan for Windows. room6 also released the game for Nintendo Switch in several languages including English in November 2022.

Tabinomachi describes the game on Steam:

Sen Ikeda, a detective in New York, receives a mysterious invitation to Shironagasu Island in the testament of a millionaire. Together with Neneko Izumozaki, a girl with special abilities, he travels to the secluded island.

Solve numerous mysteries and murders!

Meet enigmatic and captivating characters!

Discover the hidden secret of Shironagasu Island!

Stay alive and escape from the ominous island!

A novel adaptation of the game shipped in two complete volumes on September 29. Hyogo Onimushi is credited with the story and Shiroi drew the illustrations.