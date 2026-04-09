Rhythm Heaven Groove Game Launches on July 2

Video previews "Slice N Dice Kitchen" minigame

Nintendo announced on its Nintendo Today! app on Thursday that it will release Rhythm Heaven Groove , a new game in the Rhythm Heaven series, for Nintendo Switch on July 2. Nintendo also streamed a video of one of the rhythm minigames "Slice N Dice Kitchen:"

🍅🍅🫑🥦🥦🥦🎵 Did you catch all that? #RhythmHeavenGroove comes to #NintendoSwitch on July 2!(@NintendoAmerica)April 9

Image via Nintendo's X/Twitter account © Nintendo

♂ is returning to produce the music.

Rhythm Heaven Megamix ( Rhythm Tengoku: The Best+ ) debuted in 2016. Rhythm Heaven Megamix includes more than 100 mini-games, including 30 that are new to the series and 70 that were featured in earlier games. Some of these mini-games are from the original Rhythm Tengoku Game Boy Advance title, which was not released in North America.

Rhythm Heaven for Nintendo DS and Rhythm Heaven Fever for Nintendo Wii shipped in the West in 2009 and 2012, respectively.