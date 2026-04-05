The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Opens With US$372 Million Worldwide

Biggest 2026 openings so far in N. America, internationally

Image via Nintendo of America's website © 2026 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie , Nintendo , Illumination, and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie , earned an estimated US$190,053,455 in its first five days in North America to open at #1. The film earned an estimated US$130,940,000 from Friday to Sunday in North America, and the estimated equivalent of US$182.4 million on 54,000 screens at 23,500 locations in 80 other territories (where it opened last Friday). It has earned an estimated US$372.5 million worldwide in its first five days.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5, 2023. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

The Super Mario franchise 's first-week earnings for both films make it the only animated franchise to have two films open with US$350 million worldwide, and joins Shrek , Toy Story , and Minions as the only animated franchises to have two films open to more than US$100 million for three days in North America. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also has the highest worldwide and North American openings for a 2026 film so far, and has the fifth highest worldwide opening earnings for an animated film ever.

The film's other milestones include the second highest worldwide opening for Illumination, the second highest worldwide opening for a film based on a video game (both next to the original The Super Mario Bros. Movie ), the fifth highest worldwide opening for Universal Pictures , the fourth highest five day opening in North America (and the highest since Moana 2 ), the fourth highest Easter weekend earnings in North America, and the third highest weekend opening in North America for a film based on a video game, among others.

The film opened in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 1, in other select territories on April 3, and in Japan on April 24.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto again produced Illumination and Universal Pictures ' new film. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel returned from the previous film for the new project. Brian Tyler returned to compose the soundtrack.

Brie Larson ( Captain Marvel , Scott Pilgrim Takes Off ) joined the film's cast as Rosalina, while Benny Safdie ( Oppenheimer , director/writer of Uncut Gems ) played Bowser Jr. Donald Glover voiced Yoshi. Issa Rae joined the cast as Honey Queen, and Luis Guzmán played Wart. Glen Powell joined the film's cast as Fox McCloud from Starfox . Returning cast members include Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The film commemorates the 40th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. franchise . Meledandri stated that although the movie is based on the Super Mario Galaxy games, it will feature "surprises" from every Mario era.

The original Super Mario Galaxy game debuted on Nintendo Wii in November 2007. The sequel Super Mario Galaxy 2 launched for Wii in May 2010. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 , a collection for Nintendo Switch with enhanced versions of both games, launched on October 2. The collection features enhanced resolution, improved user interface (UI), an Assist Mode for for additional Health and fall recovery, and new pages for Rosalina's Storybook. Each game is also available individually digitally.

Nintendo confirmed on March 10, 2024 that a new animated film "based on the world of Super Mario Bros." was in the works with Illumination.

Sources: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro), Box Office Mojo (link 2)