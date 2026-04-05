The Promised Neverland Manga Gets Stage Musical This Winter

RKX International to hold musical in Tokyo to commemorate's 10th anniversary

© Kaiu Shirai, Posuka Demizu, Shueisha

The Promised Neverland

This year's 19th issue of'smagazine announced on Monday thatand'smanga is inspiring a musical stage play in winter 2026. Theater group RKX International (musical versions ofwill perform "Musical" in Tokyo.

The musical will commemorate the franchise 's 10th anniversary. The theater group will host full auditions for the roles of Emma, Norman, and Ray.

Shirai and Demizu launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series ended in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 20th and final volume in October 2020.

Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.

The first anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired.

The second season of The Promised Neverland premiered in January 2021. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

A live-action film of the manga premiered in December 2020.