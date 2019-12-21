Live-Action The Promised Neverland Film Opens on December 18, 2020

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '20 event on Saturday revealed that the live-action film of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga will open in theaters in Japan on December 18, 2020.

19-year-old actress Minami Hamabe (live-action anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day special's Menma, live-action Saki film's title role, Hello World film's Ruri Ichigyō) is starring in the film as Emma (center in photograph at right). 13-year-old Jyo Kairi (live-action My Little Monster and Erased ) and 17-year-old Rihito Itagaki ( Show By Rock!! stage musical) are playing Ray (right) and Norman (left), respectively.

Yūichirō Hirakawa (live-action ERASED film, live-action Rookies series) is directing the film. Noriko Gotou is penning the film's script. Hirakawa and Gotou worked together on the live-action Erased film.

The film will shift the story's rule about orphans having to "ship" at the age of 12 to the age of 16. Hamabe is a self-professed fan of the manga who bought the print volumes and the e-book version, and she complimented the director and the staff for realizing the story's world. She vowed to do her best for everyone who loved the manga.