To You in the Beyond Anime Film's Teaser Reveals Cast

The official website for To You in the Beyond , the anime film of Akiko Abe 's Doko Yori mo Tooi Basho ni Iru Kimi e novel, unveiled a new teaser trailer and visual on Monday. The teaser announces the film's cast.

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Image via To You in the Beyond anime film's website © Akiko Abe/SHUEISHA, To You in the Beyond Production Committee

The cast includes:

Hiiro Ishibashi as the protagonist Kazuki Tsukigase

Image via To You in the Beyond anime film's website © Akiko Abe/SHUEISHA, To You in the Beyond Production Committee

Anna Nagase as Nao Akishika, a mysterious girl

Image via To You in the Beyond anime film's website © Akiko Abe/SHUEISHA, To You in the Beyond Production Committee

Simba Tsuchiya as Mikiya Ozaki, Kazuki's classmate

Image via To You in the Beyond anime film's website © Akiko Abe/SHUEISHA, To You in the Beyond Production Committee

Hiroshi Tamaki as Kōzu, who holds the key to the story

Image via To You in the Beyond anime film's website © Akiko Abe/SHUEISHA, To You in the Beyond Production Committee

Image via Amazon © Akiko Abe, Shueisha

The novel's story centers on a boy named Kazuki Tsukigase, who transfers to a high school on a remote island to get away from anyone who knows him. Kazuki finds out that there is an inlet on the island where people are rumored to disappear. Exploring the inlet, he encounters an unconscious girl. When she comes to after Kazuki takes her to the clinic, she is unable to give out anything about her identity except that she is named Nao, is 16 years old, and whispers the year "1974."

Junichi Wada ( HIGH CARD ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , and Sayaka Kuwamura ( Strobe Edge , Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) wrote the screenplay. Hechima ( Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The film will open in Japan on October 9. (Production companies Shochiku and Pony Canyon report that "international release details" will be announced later.)

Abe and Shueisha released the book in October 2017, with art by syo5 .

Haruka Chino launched a manga adaptation of the novel on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in August 2025. Shueisha released the manga's first compiled book volume on February 19.