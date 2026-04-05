86's Asato Asato Launches New Light Novel Series in June

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint is currently listing that it will release the first volume of a new light novel series by Asato Asato on June 10 titled Yaebuki Kikan: Senmanjō Tō Tōha Roku (roughly, "Yaebuki Agency: Record of Traversing the Senmanjō Tower," but "Senmanjō" could also mean a unit of measurement of "10 million jō" or about 100 million feet). necömi (original character design for Arcanadea , Assault Lily Bouquet ) is credited for illustrations, and Imari Ozaki is credited for worldview illustrations.

Asato confirmed the news on X/Twitter on Saturday.

The "spiritual techniques x near future action" story takes place in a world where the inhabitants must perform the major ritual of conquering an enormously tall tower in order to save the world from its fated ruin. Members of the Yaeyamabuki (Yaebuki Kikan for short), a secret agency overseen by the imperial household, challenge the tower that manifests every evening, interwoven with spiritual techniques and gears.

Twin sorcerers Akane and Aohi team up with the imperial guardswoman Matsurika to defend against a heretical organization bent on terrorism. Opposing the three are an evil dragon named Nanada and its followers who obstruct the conquest of the tower, citizens who resent the highly controlled society, and a princess of ruin who is pulling all the strings.

Image via Amazon © Asato Asato, Kadokawa

Kadokawa

Dengeki Bunko

Kadokawa

Asato launched thelight novel series under'simprint in April 2017.) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist) is in charge of. Asato had revealed in the 13th novel volume in January 2024 that the novel series was entering its final arc, titled "titled "District 86," in the next volume.published the 14th volume on September 10.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English.

The light novel series has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. The anime aired for two cours (quarters of the year). The two cours were split, and the second cours premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub.



Source: Kadokawa





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