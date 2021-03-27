'86' Sci-Fi Anime Reveals 3rd Extended Trailer, Broadcast in 2 Split Halves

The AnimeJapan special stage event for the television anime of Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series debuted the third extended trailer for the anime on Saturday. The event also announced that the anime will air for two cours (quarters of the year). However, the two cours will be split, and not air one after another.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has been attacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republic there is the 'non-existent 86th district,' where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a “curator” who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

The anime stars: (character name romanizations are not official)

Toshimasa Ishii (episode director for Space Brothers , ERASED , Occultic;Nine ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Land of the Lustrous , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Tetsuya Kawakami ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Robot Girls Z , The Asterisk War: The Academy City on the Water ) is designing the characters. Shirogumi is producing the CG, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are contributing the music.

Hitorie will perform the opening theme song "3-bun 29-byō" (3 Minutes 29 Seconds), and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki will perform the ending theme song " Avid ."

The anime will premiere on April 10 and will air on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , Yomiuri TV , and CTV . The show will stream in Japan on Abema. A special will air before the anime on March 27 at 24:00 (effectively, March 28 at midnight). The official web radio program will premiere on April 10 at 24:00 (effectively, April 11 at midnight.)

Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS ) is in charge of mechanical design . The light novel series has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English. The light novel series is also inspiring a Gakuen 86 (Academy 86) manga by Suzume Somemiya in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine.

