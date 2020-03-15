'86' Sci-Fi Battle Light Novel Series Get TV Anime

Military-themed series also gets new academy-setting manga

A livestream commemorating the first anniversary of Kadokawa 's "Kimirano" light novel website announced on Sunday that Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series is inspiring a television anime.

The livestream also announced that the series is inspiring a Gakuen 86 (Academy 86 ) manga by Suzume Somemiya in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has been attacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republic there is the 'non-existent 86 th district,' where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a “curator” who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi ( The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS ) is in charge of mechanical design . The seventh volume shipped in September, and the eighth volume will ship on May 9. The light novel series already has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine.

The novel series won the grand prize in the 23rd Dengeki Novel Prize competition in 2016. It ranked #2 in the bunkobon rankings for the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #5 in the 2019 edition.

