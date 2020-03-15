News
'86' Sci-Fi Battle Light Novel Series Get TV Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
A livestream commemorating the first anniversary of Kadokawa's "Kimirano" light novel website announced on Sunday that Asato Asato's 86 light novel series is inspiring a television anime.
『86-エイティシックス-』— 電撃文庫 (@bunko_dengeki) March 15, 2020
TVアニメ化決定!!!
第23回電撃小説大賞《大賞》受賞作
“その戦場に死者はいない”
少年と少女の激しくも悲しい、戦いと別れの物語。
続報を待て――。
▶https://t.co/QsZSWKpAed pic.twitter.com/ToMkx39dQi
The livestream also announced that the series is inspiring a Gakuen 86 (Academy 86) manga by Suzume Somemiya in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine.
Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:
The Republic of San Magnolia has been attacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republic there is the 'non-existent 86 th district,' where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a “curator” who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!
Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi (The Ryuo's Work is Never Done!, Myriad Colors Phantom World) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV (Aldnoah.Zero, Re:CREATORS) is in charge of mechanical design. The seventh volume shipped in September, and the eighth volume will ship on May 9. The light novel series already has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine.
The novel series won the grand prize in the 23rd Dengeki Novel Prize competition in 2016. It ranked #2 in the bunkobon rankings for the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #5 in the 2019 edition.
Source: Kadokawa Anime livestream