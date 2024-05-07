Netflix Adds Sonic Mania Plus Game on iOS/Android on May 7

Netflix revealed on Tuesday that it has added Sega 's Sonic Mania Plus game on iOS and Android devices through the Netflix Games service.

image courtesy of Sega

Sega released the Sonic Mania game in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Sonic Mania Plus , an enhanced version, launched in July 2018.

Sega released the Sonic Mania Adventures animated series in 2018 for free on YouTube . The series had five-minute episodes.

Sega released Sonic Superstars for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 17. The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.

