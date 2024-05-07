×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Netflix Adds Sonic Mania Plus Game on iOS/Android on May 7

posted on by Anita Tai

Netflix revealed on Tuesday that it has added Sega's Sonic Mania Plus game on iOS and Android devices through the Netflix Games service.

sonicmania-game-art-horizontal_na_01_en
image courtesy of Sega

Sega released the Sonic Mania game in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Sonic Mania Plus, an enhanced version, launched in July 2018.

Sega released the Sonic Mania Adventures animated series in 2018 for free on YouTube. The series had five-minute episodes.

Sega released Sonic Superstars for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 17. The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.

Source: E-mail correspondence

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives