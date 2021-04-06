News
Crunchyroll to Stream 86, Backflip!!, Cestvs, More
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also: SD Gundam World Heroes, Iruma-kun Season 2
Crunchyroll announced more anime series that it will stream for the spring 2021 anime season on Tuesday. The series include:
- 86
- Backflip!! (Bakuten!!)
- Cestvs: The Roman Fighter
- SD Gundam World Heroes
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun! Season 2
Crunchyroll's previously announced spring 2021 simulcasts include:
- My Hero Academia Season 5
- Tokyo Revengers
- To Your Eternity
- Zombie Land Saga Revenge
- The Slime Diaries
- Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Fruits Basket the Final Season
- Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose
- Farewell, My Dear Cramer
- Odd Taxi
- I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
- Those Snow White Notes
- Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress
- Fairy Ranmaru
- Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway
- How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω
- Koikimo
- Burning Kabaddi
- Let's Make a Mug Too
- SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor
- Thunderbolt Fantasy Sword Seekers 3 (Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki 3)
The following anime are continuing simulcasts:
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Case Closed
- Digimon Adventure:
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
- Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House
- Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure
- One Piece
- So I'm a Spider, So What?
Source: Crunchyroll