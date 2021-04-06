News
Crunchyroll to Stream 86, Backflip!!, Cestvs, More

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also: SD Gundam World Heroes, Iruma-kun Season 2

Crunchyroll announced more anime series that it will stream for the spring 2021 anime season on Tuesday. The series include:

Crunchyroll's previously announced spring 2021 simulcasts include:

The following anime are continuing simulcasts:

Source: Crunchyroll

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives