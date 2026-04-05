Star Detective Precure! Anime Gets Film Opening on September 18

The staff for Star Detective Precure! , the 23rd main anime entry in the Precure franchise, revealed on Sunday the series is getting a film titled Eiga Meitantei Precure! (Star Detective Precure! The Movie) that will open in Japan on September 18. The franchise also revealed a teaser video and a visual.

Image via Precure films' X/Twitter account © 2026 映画名探偵プリキュア！製作委員会 リンク

The anime debuted on February 1 onTV,, and their affiliate channels at 8:30 a.m. JST.is streaming the anime North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and CIS.

The anime centers on Anna Akechi, a second year middle school student who lives in Makoto Mirai Town. She travels back in time from 2027 to 1999 when her "companion fairy" named Pochitan appears on her birthday. In 1999 Makoto Mirai Town, Anna meets Mikuru Kobayashi, another second year middle school student who dreams of becoming a great detective. The two girls witness the troubles caused by the Phantom Thieves who steal people's precious belongings, and they transform into great Precure detectives and use their deductive reasoning skills to protect the people's smiles.

The anime stars:

Ami Ishii performs the opening theme song "Heart ni Hint! Meitantei Precure!" (Hint In My Heart! Star Detective Precure!). Akane Kumada and Yūka Masui perform the ending theme song "Naze? Nazo?! ANSWER" (Why? Mystery?! ANSWER).

Kōji Kawasaki ( Hugtto! Precure episode director) is the series director. Isao Murayama ( Witchy Precure! , Star Twinkle Precure ) is in charge of series scripts, Akane Yano ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ; Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ; Is the order a rabbit? film) is designing the characters, Miki Imai ( Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure ) is in charge of art design, and Eiji Hamano (background art for Eiga Precure All Stars F , Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! , Star Twinkle Precure: Hoshi no Uta ni Omoi wo Komete ) is the chief art director. Satoshi Takezawa ( Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ Omatase! Kimi ni Todokeru Kirakkilive! , Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! films) is in charge of color design, and Yoshiyuki Anzai ( Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! film, You and Idol Precure♪ ) is the compositing director of photography. Erika Fukasawa and Misaki Umase , who both composed the music for the Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ Omatase! Kimi ni Todokeru Kirakkilive! film and the You and Idol Precure♪ series, are composing the new series' music.

ABC TV, ABC Animation , ADK Emotions , and Toei Animation are all credited for production. ABC Animation 's Kanako Tada and Toei Animation 's Masaya Aramaki are the anime's producers.