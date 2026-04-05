Inklore Announces New Titles, Previews at Anime Boston

Company reveals licenses of Her Tale of Shim Chong, The Red Sleeve

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

Inklore , Penguin Random House 's imprint for manga and webcomics, revealed new acquisitions and previews during its industry panel at Anime Boston on April 4.

The panel included the announcement of upcoming print publications for Her Tale of Shim Chong by Seri and Biwan and The Red Sleeve by KANG Mikang, CreativeSUMM, Dopamine, and Lee Ji Yong.

The publisher first revealed the licenses of the two titles on its X/Twitter account on February 20.

The company also presented exclusive first looks at several titles, including Sora Haena! by Jackbull ; Daughter of a Thousand Faces by Velinxi; Delusion by Hongjacga; Lore Olympus Volume 11 by Rachel Smythe; How to Hide the Emperor's Child by SSAL, 26, and Lee Yeonseon; and ELECEED by Jeho Son and ZHENA .

WEBTOON describes Her Tale of Shim Chong:

Based on a Korean folktale, two very different women find themselves making the same wish - to leave this world behind. One is Shim Chong, a young beggar living off the kindness of others to support herself and her blind father. The other is the bride-to-be of old Chancellor Jang, sold off to him for the sake of her family. When Shim Chong rescues this new bride from the river, their relationship triggers both love and hidden intentions. But will these two women be able to find their way forth in a world that favors men?

Tapas describes The Red Sleeve:

Never underestimate a humble palace maid! Like the leading ladies of lore, Deokim is headstrong. She translates literature to support her family while juggling palace chores and a few sly pranks on the side. Be it fortune or ill-fate, rumors of Deokim's literary talents spread, and everyone from the queen to the crown prince takes note of her skills. But as the tides of political intrigue shift, Deokim must walk a fine line among the royals, particularly the crown prince. After all, the court ladies don't call him “The Goblin'' for nothing…

Fans can read Her Tale of Shim Chong on WEBTOON and The Red Sleeve on Tapas .

Sources: E-mail correspondence