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50th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Ichi the Witch, A Star Brighter Than the Sun, Mii-chan and Yamada-san, more nominated; The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity nominated for 4 consecutive years

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 13 nominees in three categories for its 50th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 11.

Best Shōnen Manga

utsura
©Ruka Konoshima, Shogakukan
Utsura nai ndesu
Ruka Konoshima

fragrant-flower-01
Image via Amazon
© Saka Mikami, Kodansha
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (was also nominated in 2023, 2024, and 2025)
Saka Mikami

3gachi
© Kei Urana, Kodansha
Gachiakuta (was also nominated in 2023 and 2024)
Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Ando

ichi
©Osamu Nishi, Shiro Usazaki, Shueisha
Ichi the Witch
Osamu Nishi, Shiro Usazaki

Best Shōjo Manga

7uruwashi
© Mika Yamamori, Kodansha
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk (was also nominated in 2022, 2023 and 2024)
Mika Yamamori

doesnt-remember-me-01
Image via Amazon
© Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika, Gin Shirakawa, Kadokawa
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me (was also nominated in 2025)
Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika, Gin Shirakawa

star
Image via Shueisha
©Kazune Kawahara, Shueisha
A Star Brighter Than the Sun
Kazune Kawahara

gazing-at-the-star-next-door-01
Image via Amazon
© Ammitsu, Kodansha
Gazing at the Star Next Door (was also nominated in 2025)
Ammitsu

Best General Manga

spacewalking-with-you-01
Image via Amazon
© Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha
Spacewalking With You (was also nominated in 2025)
Inuhiko Doronoda

darwin
© Shun Umezawa, Kodansha
The Darwin Incident (was also nominated in 2023 and 2024)
Shun Umezawa

nezumi-no-hatsukoi-01
Image via Amazon
© Riku Ōseto, Kodansha
Nezumi's First Love (was also nominated in 2025)
Riku Ōseto

sumire
Image via Kodansha
©Satomi U, Kodansha
Heisei Haizan-hei Sumire-chan
Satomi U

mii
Image via Kodansha
©Nene Azuki, Kodansha
Mii-chan and Yamada-san
Nene Azuki

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, ONE, Kyōtarō Azuma, and BOSE's Versus manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award. Coco Uzuki's Fall in Love, You False Angels manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Hitoshi Iwaaki's Historie manga won the Best General Manga award.

Sources: Kodansha, Comic Natalie

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