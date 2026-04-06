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50th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Ichi the Witch, A Star Brighter Than the Sun, Mii-chan and Yamada-san, more nominated; The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity nominated for 4 consecutive years
Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 13 nominees in three categories for its 50th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 11.
Best Shōnen MangaUtsura nai ndesu
Ruka Konoshima
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (was also nominated in 2023, 2024, and 2025)
Saka Mikami
Gachiakuta (was also nominated in 2023 and 2024)
Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Ando
Ichi the Witch
Osamu Nishi, Shiro Usazaki
Best Shōjo MangaIn the Clear Moonlit Dusk (was also nominated in 2022, 2023 and 2024)
Mika Yamamori
Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me (was also nominated in 2025)
Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika, Gin Shirakawa
A Star Brighter Than the Sun
Kazune Kawahara
Gazing at the Star Next Door (was also nominated in 2025)
Ammitsu
Best General MangaSpacewalking With You (was also nominated in 2025)
Inuhiko Doronoda
The Darwin Incident (was also nominated in 2023 and 2024)
Shun Umezawa
Nezumi's First Love (was also nominated in 2025)
Riku Ōseto
Heisei Haizan-hei Sumire-chan
Satomi U
Mii-chan and Yamada-san
Nene Azuki
In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.
Last year, ONE, Kyōtarō Azuma, and BOSE's Versus manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award. Coco Uzuki's Fall in Love, You False Angels manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Hitoshi Iwaaki's Historie manga won the Best General Manga award.
Sources: Kodansha, Comic Natalie