50th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced

, more nominated;nominated for 4 consecutive years

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 13 nominees in three categories for its 50th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 11.

Best Shōnen Manga

©Ruka Konoshima, Shogakukan

Image via Amazon © Saka Mikami, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2023, 2024, and 2025)

© Kei Urana, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2023 and 2024)

©Osamu Nishi, Shiro Usazaki, Shueisha

Best Shōjo Manga

© Mika Yamamori, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2022, 2023 and 2024)

Image via Amazon © Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika, Gin Shirakawa, Kadokawa

(was also nominated in 2025)

Image via Shueisha ©Kazune Kawahara, Shueisha

Image via Amazon © Ammitsu, Kodansha

Best General Manga

(was also nominated in 2025)

Image via Amazon © Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2025)

© Shun Umezawa, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2023 and 2024)

Image via Amazon © Riku Ōseto, Kodansha

(was also nominated in 2025)

Image via Kodansha ©Satomi U, Kodansha

Image via Kodansha ©Nene Azuki, Kodansha

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, ONE , Kyōtarō Azuma , and BOSE 's Versus manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award. Coco Uzuki 's Fall in Love, You False Angels manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Hitoshi Iwaaki 's Historie manga won the Best General Manga award.

Sources: Kodansha, Comic Natalie