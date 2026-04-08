Manga Nihon Banashi Classic Anime Gets Stage Play in August

The official website of the Manga Nihon Mukashi Banashi classic anime series announced on Monday that the series is getting a stage play adaptation that will run from August 5-9 at CBGK Shibugeki!! in Shibuya.

Actress Norika Fujiwara and child star Nonoka Murakata will star in the stage play. Additional cast for the stage play includes Junpei Sahigashi, Takuma Suehara, Rinpei Takahashi, Megumi Wakabayashi, Taira Imata, and Kōsei Shiozaki.

Aside from performing, Takuma Suehara will also direct, write the screenplay, and compose the music for the stage play.

Manga Nihon Mukashi Banashi is a series of stories based on folktales from all over Japan. The anime first aired from January to March 1975, and then returned in January 1976 and aired until 1994. The anime had a total of 1,470 episodes.