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Existential Unplugged Creators Saji Komori, Kana Masaya Launch New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hōkago Chrono Switch manga centers on 2 students who time travel back to 2006
The May issue of Akita Shoten's Mystery Bonita magazine revealed on Monday that writer Saji Komori and artist Kana Masaya (Existential Unplugged, pictured right) will launch a new manga titled Hōkago Chrono Switch (After School Chrono Switch) in the magazine's next issue on May 7. The manga will have a color opening page, and will have a 47-page debut chapter.
Komori and Masaya previously launched the Existential Unplugged (Jitsuzon Unplugged) manga (seen right) on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga service in March 2024, and ended it in December 2024. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service published the manga in English.
The manga centers on two students named Takada and Yunomi, who are having another regular day at school, when suddenly they are whisked back in time to 2006.
Komori and Masaya previously launched the Existential Unplugged (Jitsuzon Unplugged) manga (seen right) on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga service in March 2024, and ended it in December 2024. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service published the manga in English.
Source: Mystery Bonita May issue