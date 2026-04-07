Existential Unplugged Creators Saji Komori, Kana Masaya Launch New Manga

Hōkago Chrono Switch manga centers on 2 students who time travel back to 2006

Image via Amazon Japan © Saji Komori, Kana Masaya, Shueisha

Hōkago Chrono Switch

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that writerand artist, pictured right) will launch a new manga titled(After School Chrono Switch) in the magazine's next issue on May 7. The manga will have a color opening page, and will have a 47-page debut chapter.

The manga centers on two students named Takada and Yunomi, who are having another regular day at school, when suddenly they are whisked back in time to 2006.

Komori and Masaya previously launched the Existential Unplugged ( Jitsuzon Unplugged ) manga (seen right) on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga service in March 2024, and ended it in December 2024. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the manga in English.

