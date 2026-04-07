Makoto Fukami Launches New Manga Based on Board Game

Chōgen Market Heroes: Menko Reverser Kakeru launched on March 28

Image via Coro Coro Comic © Shūsaku Namikawa, Makoto Fukami, Creatures, Shogakukan

Writer Makoto Fukami and artist Shūsaku Namikawa launched a new manga titled Chōgen Market Heroes: Menko Reverser Kakeru in Shogakukan 's web manga site Coro Coro Comic on March 28. The manga is an adaptation of the upcoming board game Chōgen Market Heroes by designer Creatures.

The story is set in a world where heroes are part of various companies, taking down villains plotting ruin on the world. The story begins with protagonist Kakeru Ginga, Japan's best player of a hobby game called "Ultra Menko." As a child, his skill in the game put him in the limelight, but 10 years later, he works a normal job and longs to be a hero. When he meets a genius named Dengaru, it awakens his old passion and the drive within him to become a hero.

The Chōgen Market Heroes board game will ship on June 12.

Fukami is best known for the script for the Psycho-Pass anime. Fukami also wrote the script of the 2016 Berserk anime series, the revisions TV anime, the 2019 Blade of the Immortal anime, and the 2022 Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall anime. Most recently, he was the head writer on the Heavenly Delusion anime and the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc anime, and he penned the screenplay on the Psycho-Pass Providence anime film. Fukami, with writer Norimitsu Kaihō , and artist Etorouji Shiono ended the Deep Insanity: Nirvana manga in March 2023. Fukami and Takuya Fujima launched the Takuaka! manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in April 2023. Fukami and Shinjirō recently ended their Kensen Hyōkyoku manga in May 2023. Fukami, Ryō Yoshigami , and Natsuo Sai recently launched the Police Tribe K-9 manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in March 2024.

Fukami and artist Seigo Tokiya previously collaborated on the Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ( Mahō Shōjo Tokushūsen Asuka ) manga, which launched in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in June 2015, and ended in February 2021. Square Enix released 14 compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga series in English. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Fukami and Tokiya are also currently collaborating on the Succubus & Hitman manga, which launched in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in February 2020, and is ongoing. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English. The pair also launched the Gakuen Sensuikan-tai: Mermaid Girls ( School Submarine Fleet: Mermaid Girls ) manga in Big Gangan in May 2024, and it is ongoing.

Source: Coro Coro Comics (link 2)