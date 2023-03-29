Makoto Fukami, Takuya Fujima Launch New Manga

Takuaka! manga launches on April 28

The May issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine revealed on Tuesday that writer Makoto Fukami and artist Takuya Fujima will launch a new manga titled Takuaka! in the magazine's June issue on April 28.

Fukami is best known for the script for the Psycho-Pass anime and the writer for the Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka manga, alongside artist Seigo Tokiya . Fukami also wrote the script of the 2016 Berserk anime series, the revisions TV anime, the 2019 Blade of the Immortal anime, and the 2022 Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall anime.

Fukami, with writer Norimitsu Kaihō , and artist Etorouji Shiono recently ended the Deep Insanity: Nirvana manga on March 25.

Fujima is best known for the Weiß Survive manga, and also designed the original characters for the manga's anime adaptation. Fujima also drew the art for Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid manga. Fujima most recently designed the original character for Aniplex 's 2020 original anime Warlords of Sigrdrifa .