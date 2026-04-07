Bloody Brat's Kanata Yoshino Launches New Manga

Yoshino's Yamai wa Ke kara -Shinri-shi Dōman no Sōdan-shitsu- horror mystery manga launched on March 22

Kodansha 's Comic Days website launched Kanata Yoshino 's new manga series titled Yamai wa Ke kara -Shinri-shi Dōman no Sōdan-shitsu- (Illness Comes from the Supernatural -Psychologist Dōman's Counseling Room-), on March 22.

The horror mystery manga's story centers on a rookie psychologist named Hayata Dōman, who runs a "consultation room" deep in a back alley. Hayata sees forms of beings that are not human, like shadows that lurk behind patients. Hayata tries to discover whether the forms he sees are just illusions created by pathology or supernatural entities that gnaw at people.

Yoshino ran the Buratto Buradora four-panel spinoff manga of Yūki Kodama 's Blood Lad manga in Kadokawa 's Altima Ace magazine from 2001 to 2012, while the second spinoff manga titled BuraBuratto Buradora ran in Kadokawa 's 4-Koma Nano Ace and Young Ace magazines from 2012 to 2013. Yen Press released the Buratto Buradora spinoff manga in 2014 under the English title Bloody Brat . Yen Press also released the BuraBuratto Buradora manga as the second volume of Bloody Brat in 2014.

Source: Comic Days

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.